Three charged over Rolex store armed robbery near Tom Cruise's Knightsbridge apartment

Three men have been charged over the armed robbery of a Rolex store in London's affluent Knightsbridge district.

The arrests come days after it was reported that Hollywood star Tom Cruise had packed up and left his £35 million ($47.9 million) apartment near the Rolex shop following the smash-and-grab robbery.

Dean Dinan, Elliott Campbell and Dyllan Gowie, all of London, were expected to appear before Highbury Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The raid took place in daylight on January 20, on the ground floor of the One Hyde Park residential building.

Thieves on motorcycles used claw hammers and machetes to steal 20 watches worth hundreds of thousands of pounds from The Bucherer Rolex boutique.

The suspects allegedly entered the store and threatened staff and members of the public, before making their getaway. No injuries were reported.

The Flying Squad of London's Metropolitan Police launched an investigation and the three men were arrested in co-ordinated raids in the early hours of Thursday, February 5.

London's reputation for safety has been dented in recent years, causing the retail industry, police and the city's mayor, Sadiq Khan, to launch a fightback. Concerns were raised after a series of street thefts involving “Rolex Rippers” targeted people wearing expensive watches or holding phones.