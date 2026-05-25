More than 1.5 million pilgrims gather for Hajj amid push for peace in Middle East

More than 1.5 million Muslims gathered in Makkah on Monday for the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which this year takes place as countries push for an end to the war in the Middle East.

Pilgrims dressed in white robes, known as ihram, travelled by bus and on foot to the vast tent city in Mina after performing Tawaf – circling the Kaaba – at the Grand Mosque.

The pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia begins as the US and Iran continue talks over extending a fragile ceasefire and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian pilgrims are among those who have travelled to the kingdom, amid tension over Tehran's attacks on Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia. The kingdom faced drone attacks this month, with authorities saying they were launched from Iraqi territory.

Saudi authorities have sought to ensure focus returns to the pilgrimage, noting that the number of foreigners taking part has increased compared with 2025, despite the regional uncertainty.

But officials have also heightened security preparations. A video published by the Saudi Defence Ministry showed air defence systems near Makkah, as part of efforts to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have also taken steps to help pilgrims facing the summer heat, including establishing shaded routes. There are also at least 34 medical units near holy sites to help maintain the safety of those taking part in Hajj.

The pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam. All Muslims who are able to do so are required to perform Hajj at least once in their lives.

During the pilgrimage, male worshippers wear simple white garments symbolising unity and equality among believers, regardless of nationality or social status, while women wear modest, loose-fitting clothing that leaves only the face and hands visible.

The rituals begin with pilgrims gathering in the Grand Mosque and circling the Kaaba seven times, followed by walking seven times between the hills of Safa and Marwa. Pilgrims then make their way to Mina, before travelling to Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Mohammed is believed to have delivered his final sermon.

What is the importance of Hajj?

Hajj is a deeply spiritual experience. The journey to Makkah may well be the first time many Muslims leave their home countries, with pilgrims travelling from low-income countries or states gripped by conflict.

Hajj is different from the Umrah pilgrimage, which can be performed all year round, except during the official start of Hajj season.

What is the history behind Hajj?

While Hajj has been performed in its current form for more than 1,300 years, some elements go back to the time of the Prophet Ibrahim in 1813 BC.

It is said God ordered the Prophet Ibrahim to leave his wife, Hajar, and son, Ismail, alone in the desert of ancient Makkah.

Hajar searched for water for Ismail, running between two small hills, Safa and Marwa, seven times. When she returned to her son, she saw him scratching at the ground and it is said a miracle from God caused a spring to appear beneath them. The site is now the Well of Zamzam.

The Kaaba is also tied to the Prophet Ibrahim, who built it with the help of his son under orders from God, who told him to invite people to make pilgrimage. It is said the black stone used to build the Kaaba was supplied by the angel Gabriel, who brought it from heaven.

The Prophet Mohammed performed his first and only Hajj, with a large number of followers, in 632. Those accompanying the Prophet Mohammed observed his every move and those steps are performed in the same sequence by modern pilgrims.