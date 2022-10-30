Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa for all international pilgrims to 90 days

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the extension of the Umrah visa, which was previously limited to 30 days, to up to 90 days.

The ministry asked pilgrims to perform their Umrah within the specified period of time and leave the country before the expiry date of the visa to avoid violating the regulations.

Umrah pilgrims can travel within the kingdom during the 90 day period.

Pilgrims do not need another tourist visa to travel across the kingdom and can move easily between Makkah and Madinah, or any other city around the kingdom, by train, bus or car during their stay.

Pilgrims can transit through any local or international airport during their stay.

Umrah pilgrims must register in the Nusuk application for Umrah permits, according to the ministry.

Nusuk is an integrated digital platform for pilgrim journeys for visitors to Saudi Arabia from around the world.

The ministry said pilgrims should have a valid visa whether it is a travel or Umrah visa to enter Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia announced that women no longer needed a male guardian, or mahram, to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah from any part of the world.

The ministry said there is no quota or ceiling for the number of Umrah visas to be issued for Muslims from all over the world.

“It is possible to book an Umrah permit through the platform within a short period of time, and after that, the visa can be obtained within 24 hours,” Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, said.