Alec Holdings secures $1.7bn construction contract for Sphere Abu Dhabi

Construction and engineering company Alec Holdings has won a $1.7 billion contract to lead the development of the highly anticipated Sphere Abu Dhabi, which will also boost its position in the emirate's key tourism developments.

The deal includes design, procurement and construction of the entertainment venue slated to open on Yas Island in 2029, which is "both technically complex and architecturally ambitious", Alec Construction managing director Sean McQue said in a statement on Saturday.

"It will demand precision at every level, from design integration and supply-chain orchestration to on-site execution and quality assurance ... this is infrastructure that will set a global benchmark," he said.

The award will also highlight the strengths of UAE developers, which have played a key role in building everything from tourism hotspots to residential and commercial spaces, Alec Holdings chief executive Barry Lewis said.

“For Abu Dhabi, it demonstrates that world-class infrastructure delivery is not dependent on international contractors," he said.

"It's a world-class venue that's rooted here, built here, and managed by a company committed to the emirate's long-term vision."

Play 01:41 Sphere Abu Dhabi set to open on Yas Island in 2029

Sphere Abu Dhabi will be only the second of its kind in the world after Sphere Vegas, the landmark Las Vegas attraction famed for its 16K-resolution “exosphere”, or wraparound screen. Sphere Vegas, opened in 2023, has hosted immersive concerts by the likes of U2, the Eagles and Backstreet Boys.

The 20,000-capacity Sphere Abu Dhabi, which will be built between SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and Yas Mall, will host three categories of events: Sphere Experiences, or proprietary immersive productions that feature multisensory storytelling; concert residencies; and brand events that include everything from combat sports and conferences to product launches.

Yas Island was selected to home Sphere Abu Dhabi's thanks to its existing infrastructure and the breadth of experiences it already offers, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, told The National.

DCT Abu Dhabi is working with US-based Sphere Entertainment, the company behind Sphere Vegas, to develop the venue.

Other major attractions in the pipeline for Yas Island include Disney Abu Dhabi and a Harry Potter-themed land as part of a major expansion of Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi. They join Yas Island’s growing roster of attractions, which already includes Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Yas Marina Circuit, which hosts the annual Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix.