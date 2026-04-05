Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi opens expansion with 11 new rides and attractions

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi has opened a new expansion featuring 11 rides and attractions, including what the park says is the UAE’s tallest waterslide.

The new section at the Yas Island park adds eight slides, two jumping platforms and a leisure pool. With the expansion, Yas Waterworld says it now has more than 70 rides, slides and attractions in total.

The opening follows an earlier expansion phase launched in July, when Yas Waterworld introduced the Lost City area and expanded its total number of rides and attractions to about 60.

The new expansion includes Matamir’s Drop, which the park describes as the UAE’s tallest waterslide. Photo: Yas Waterworld Info

The area continues the park’s Lost City theme, an extension of its long-running Legend of the Lost Pearl story, and combines high-thrill rides with attractions aimed at families and younger visitors.

Among the main additions is Matamir’s Drop, which rises more than 40 metres and runs for 233 metres. Yas Waterworld says it is the tallest waterslide in the UAE. Also joining the line-up is Sahel Matamir, a racing slide built around freefall sections and high-speed turns.

Other new attractions include Matamir Loop, a body slide focused on speed, and Matamir Twist – Matamir Lights, which combines steep drops with lighting effects. Matamir Splash, meanwhile, is the park’s first duelling mat racer, allowing guests to race side by side.

The new Yas Waterworld expansion is the latest phase of the park’s Lost City development. Photo: Yas Waterworld Info

The expansion also includes attractions with a slower pace. Sarab is a leisure pool for families, while Al Afda is a jump platform that lets guests leap into the water below.

Rayan Al Haddar, general manager of Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, said the opening marked “a major milestone” for the park.

“It reflects our commitment to continuously elevating the guest experience through innovation and immersive attractions,” he said. “We are proud to welcome guests to experience these exciting new additions and create unforgettable moments with their families.”