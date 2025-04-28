Yas Waterworld expansion to open this summer with 12 new rides and slides

The Yas Waterworld expansion will be open to the public this summer, its operator has announced. Miral Destinations has revealed that the water park on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/04/29/ryan-reynolds-yas-island-interview/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/04/29/ryan-reynolds-yas-island-interview/">Yas Island</a> will have 12 new rides and slides, along with a new dining concept. The new additions will bring the waterpark’s collection of attractions to more than 57, making Yas Waterworld one of the leading parks of its kind in the region. The announcement comes a month after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/28/huge-fire-breaks-out-at-yas-waterworld-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/28/huge-fire-breaks-out-at-yas-waterworld-abu-dhabi/">a large fire broke out</a> at an under-construction area within the park, but the emergency services responded quickly and it <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/29/yas-waterworld-to-reopen-following-fire/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/29/yas-waterworld-to-reopen-following-fire/">reopened</a> the following day. Among the new attractions is Al Sahel Junior, the region’s first mini zero-gravity boomerangs, featuring drops, winding slides and vertical zooms. Dawwama Junior, a scaled-down version of the park’s tornado slide will also be introduced, as well as Rimal Racer, where the attraction's young visitors can race side-by-side. There's also the Mataha Madness maze, the Sadaf Swirl, the Bahamut’s Rage water ride and the interactive Bandit’s Playground splash zone. An additional Lost City theme will also be introduced, which continues the waterpark’s original story, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/the-hidden-ways-yas-waterworld-pays-tribute-to-emirati-culture-and-history-1.1247486" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/the-hidden-ways-yas-waterworld-pays-tribute-to-emirati-culture-and-history-1.1247486">The Legend of the Lost Pearl</a>. It follows Dana, a young Emirati girl, who voyages across the desert to bring back a legendary pearl that can grant prosperity to her village. Inspired by Emirati culture, the theme pays tribute to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2022/11/28/abu-dhabi-partners-with-the-un-to-promote-heritage-and-traditions-of-pearl-diving/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2022/11/28/abu-dhabi-partners-with-the-un-to-promote-heritage-and-traditions-of-pearl-diving/">UAE's pearl-diving history</a>, where guests set off on a journey to discover hidden treasures and secret passages woven within the attractions. Miral first unveiled plans for a 16,900-square-metre expansion to Yas Waterworld in October.