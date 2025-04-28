Dubai Garden Glow to move to a new location after 10 years

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/dubai-garden-glow-reopens-for-the-winter-season-in-pictures-1.918542" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/dubai-garden-glow-reopens-for-the-winter-season-in-pictures-1.918542">Dubai Garden Glow</a> is moving to a new address and adopting a fresh concept. Since opening in 2015, the site has been one of the city’s favourite tourist and family destinations, known for its radiant installations and animatronic dinosaurs. It was most famous for having the world’s largest glow-in-the-dark garden, which was illuminated by more than 10 million LED lights. It also featured an Art Park, with lit sculptures created from sustainable materials, as well as a Glow Safari populated by a menagerie of lit animals. The garden's 10th and final season at<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/2021/06/14/5-top-attractions-to-explore-at-dubai-garden-glow-at-zabeel-park-in-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/2021/06/14/5-top-attractions-to-explore-at-dubai-garden-glow-at-zabeel-park-in-dubai/"> Zabeel Park</a> ended on April 6. Dubai Garden Glow is yet to confirm where and when it will reopen. “We will be back soon, in a new location and with an exciting new concept,” the attraction's social media account posted. The garden’s closure comes as Zabeel Park prepares for an overhaul as part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The park will become home to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/04/dubai-to-build-dh2-billion-towering-botanic-wellness-retreat-in-heart-of-city/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/04/dubai-to-build-dh2-billion-towering-botanic-wellness-retreat-in-heart-of-city/">Therme Dubai</a>, which is expected to open in 2028. It will be the world's tallest well-being centre at 100 metres, featuring an interactive park and the world’s largest indoor botanical garden. It will be able to host 1.7 million visitors a year. The Dh2 billion facility is part of the Quality of Life Strategy 2033, which was launched last year by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. “Therme Dubai will be an iconic addition to Dubai’s skyline,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X in February. The flagship scheme will feature a Michelin-star restaurant, three 18-metre waterfalls and 4,500 square metre indoor and terrace pools. A large-scale play area will include 15 waterslides and a variety of art installations.