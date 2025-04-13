What not to miss during Global Village's last month

It’s the last month of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/10/16/global-village-opening-new-season-attractions/" target="_blank">Global Village</a>. The family-friendly attraction in Dubai is set to close on May 11. Although temperatures are heating up, the evenings are still cool enough for a trip to the popular global-themed park. So whether going with family, friends, or even solo, here are some things to check out before the season ends. The pavilions are always a highlight, and this year is no different. Take a visit to the Palestine pavilion for spices, or browse the jewellery on offer at the Turkey pavilion. The African pavilions are great for finding unique knick-knacks that make for thoughtful gifts, while the Kuwait pavilion features stunning dresses worth checking out. This season also marks the debut of pavilions from Jordan, Iraq, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Each provides a glimpse into the country’s culture and traditions, with plenty of food, souvenirs and other retail finds such as olive oil from Jordan or fragrant cinnamon from Sri Lanka. There are still big-name concerts and events to come at Global Village and something for everyone. Indian composer Amit Trivedi, along with actors Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, will appear for a show on the main stage for their Bollywood film <i>Abir Gulaal</i> on Saturday at 8pm. Egyptian superstar <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/06/19/amr-diab-concert-review/" target="_blank">Amr Diab</a> will perform on May 4 at 8.30pm. Known as the reigning king of Arabic pop, Diab made his debut with the album <i>Ya Tareeq</i> in 1983. Since then, his stardom has only grown as he’s visited the UAE for numerous concerts throughout his career. There are also tribute shows that will be taking place weekly until the end of the month. They include Queen frontman Freddie Mercury on Wednesday, pop star Taylor Swift on April 23 and US rock band Bon Jovi on April 30. One of the more immersive experiences at this year's Global Village is Secrets of the Lost City, which is set inside a themed Mayan temple, where visitors take part in a guided treasure hunt. Led by actors playing archaeologists, the experience involves solving puzzles and searching for clues to uncover the “Lost Eye”, a fictional ancient artifact. The space is filled with interactive elements while moving through different rooms as part of the story. It’s designed to feel like part-escape room, part-live theatre and is open to those aged 10 and above. There are hundreds of food vendors that can be found around the sprawling park, so it’s easy to opt for fan favourites from previous years, such as Bosnian kebab and pineapple fried rice. However, it’s worth checking out the newer offerings too. This includes the new Restaurant Plaza, which is made up of 11 double-storey restaurants and serves cuisines from around the world; Fiesta Street, made up of kiosks, but now extending to two levels; and a transformed Railway Market and Floating Market (can’t miss the sticky rice and mango), redone to incorporate fresh designs and themes. <i>Global Village closes on May 11; tickets start from Dh25 and are available on the website, mobile app or at ticketing counters at the gates</i>