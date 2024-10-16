What's new at Global Village this year?

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/09/20/sharjah-safari-global-village-hatta-opening-dates/" target="_blank">Global Village</a>, Dubai's popular al fresco multicultural park, is set to open on Wednesday. Like previous years, season 29 brings with it a plethora of new pavilions, attractions and dining options. Here are some to watch. Country-specific pavilions are the USP of Global Village, from the sprawling facades of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India and China. This year, visitors can be transported to Jordan, Iraq, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Each offers an insight into the country's culture and traditions and offers food, souvenirs and other retail items. With <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/01/17/global-village-food/" target="_blank">hundreds of food vendors</a> dotted around the sprawling park, it can be easy to opt for fan favourites from previous years, such as Bosnian kebab and pineapple fried rice. However, bona fide foodies would do well to check out the newer offerings. These include the new Restaurant Plaza, which is made up of 11 double-storey restaurants and serves cuisines from around the world; Fiesta Street, made up of kiosks, but now extending to two levels; and a transformed Railway Market and Floating Market, redone to incorporate fresh designs and themes. Global Village puts on an estimated 40,000 shows and performances over a seven-month window, from major concerts to roaming performers. New this year is the Cyber City Danger Zone, a stunt show featuring speed-defying tricks. A 3D projection inside the exit dome of the Gate of the World is also a new addition, while Dragon Lake returns with a beast that is twice the size of last year’s. Children can make their way to the Kids Theatre to meet the Wonderers, PJ Masks, Peter Rabbit and Octonauts among other characters. The region's largest House of Fear is making its return just in time for Halloween, but a new attraction to test your skills at this year is Secrets of the Lost City. Open to guests aged 10 and above, this is a treasure hunt and mystery-solving experience rolled into one. Also set to make its debut in a few weeks is Exo City Planet, which promises “adventures for the entire family”. Also new this year are a number of green promenades. Offering expanded seating areas and custom-designed benches, the lush but lively promenades are placed right in the middle of all the action. <i>Global Village is open from October 16 to May 11; tickets start from Dh25 and are available on the website, mobile app or at ticketing counters at the gates</i>