Global Village is now open: Everything you need to know, from tickets and timings to new attractions

Emirati yola dancers and a parade of quirky clowns, plus gold streamers, confetti and drummers setting a celebratory vibe – Global Village reopened in emphatic form on Wednesday amid jubilant cheers from waiting crowds. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/10/16/global-village-opening-new-season-attractions/" target="_blank">New this year</a> are three pavilions featuring four countries, plus a stunt show on a dedicated stage, redesigned lounging spaces, adrenalin-fuelled attractions and family-friendly entertainment. The popular seasonal attraction, which had<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/09/02/global-village-dubai-opening-date-october/" target="_blank"> more than 10 million visitors last season</a>, is scheduled to remain open for seven months. Here's everything you need to know about Global Village's season 29. Global Village opened on October 16 and will remain so until May 11 next year. The family-friendly park typically shuts during the summer months. Closing dates have changed over the years due to popular demand, however. Last year, for example, Global Village was meant to close on April 28, but remained open until May 8. The highlight of the multicultural park is its 30 pavilions, each themed as per a country or culture. New this year are arenas for Iraq, Jordan and Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in a shared slot. Other pavilions in the mix include UAE, Saudi Arabia, India and Russia. Pavilions offer cultural shows, dining kiosks and a rich shopping experience for visitors. At the Jordan pavilion, for instance, jugs of Levantine olive oil are on offer, while the Sri Lanka and Bangladesh pavilion sells a variety of spices. Food items aside, the pavilions also have vendors of fabrics, jewellery, home decor and other trinkets. Many Asian countries that aren't represented with individual pavilions are clumped together at the returning Road of Asia spot, which houses vendors from Malaysia, Brunei, Laos, Vietnam and the Philippines. Pavilions aside, Global has family-friendly attractions, which are returning this year such as the Carnaval, which houses more than 200 rides and games, as well as the popular haunted House of Fear. Attractions unveiled for this year include a dedicated theatre for the returning Cyber City stunt show. Called the Danger Zone, the area is unmissable with a humungous robot at the entrance and LED lights that hone in on the futuristic theme. Three daily shows are hosted here, except on Mondays, with tickets starting at Dh20 per show. Other new family-friendly attractions include Secrets of the Lost City, a treasure hunt set in a Mayan world where visitors aged 10 and above can go on a journey to find a mystical artefact. The experience is created by Cave Entertainment, which is also behind the UAE's BlackOut escape rooms. The adventure-filled Exo City Planet is also one to watch out for, but the attraction is yet to open. Global Village has a packed line-up of live performances, which will surpass more than 40,000 throughout the season. The main stage, at the centre of the park, typically hosts concerts and other shows by groups from all over the world. Dance troupe Urban Crew will be back this year, as well as the circus performers for the Merry-Go-Round show. Other returning acts include PJ Masks, Octonauts, Circus Circus and Amazing Clowns at the Kids' Theatre. New acts this year include<i> </i>The Legend of The Staff, a family-friendly musical featuring Global Village mascots Ozka, Waleef and Zoya, in search of the truth about a legendary staff that is said to allow its owner to teleport anywhere. Another newcomer is Aainja, a street drumming group from Bogota, composed of 30 high-energy drummers, who gave visitors a sneak peek during the opening ceremony parade. Watch out for roaming entertainers, too, such as the Bollywood Flash Mob dancers. Cultural shows also frequent the main stage, featuring traditional routines from Palestine's dabke to South Korea's samgomu. Tickets cost Dh25 from Sunday to Thursday, and Dh30 on Friday and Saturday. Entry is free for under-threes and ages 65 and above, as well as people of determination. Tuesdays are reserved for ladies and families, except for public holidays. Global Village opens daily at 4pm, and closes at midnight from Sunday to Wednesday, and 1am from Thursday to Saturday. The easiest way to get to Global Village is by car via Exit 37 of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (311) in Dubailand. About 20,000 parking slots are available, with the P1 and P2 areas designated as free general parking. There are also paid and VIP parking spaces from Dh120 per day. For those taking public transportation, there are five bus routes to the park, scattered across Dubai, which run daily from 3.15pm to 11.15pm.