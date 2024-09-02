When is Dubai's Global Village opening?

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/global-village/" target="_blank">Global Village</a> is set to reopen its doors on October 16 for season 29. Dubai's open-air entertainment destination confirmed it will be increasing the number of things to see and do, with more pavilions, attractions and food options expected. "This season, Global Village is expanding its offerings, featuring more cultural representations, never-before-seen entertainment, and exciting infrastructure upgrades," a representative said. The family-friendly park only runs during the cooler months and shuts for summer. Closing dates have changed over the years, due to popular demand. Last year, for example, it was supposed to close on April 28, but remained open until May 8. Last season, the venue received more than 10 million visitors in the six months it was operational. This season, it will remain open until May 11. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/10/18/global-village-2023/" target="_blank">Season 28</a> of Global Village featured 27 pavilions, more than 3,500 retail outlets, 250 dining options and a staggering 40,000 shows. Among the highlights was Mini World, an attraction that housed miniatures of 25 global landmarks, from the Eiffel Tower in Paris to the Colosseum in Rome. It's not immediately clear whether this hotspot is set for a comeback. The Carnaval was also a popular area last season, with more than 195 rides, games and attractions to enjoy, as well as a couple of Global Village classics such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/weird-wacky-and-wonderful-ripleys-believe-it-or-not-comes-to-dubais-global-village-1.948816" target="_blank">Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium</a> and the horror-themed attraction House of Fear. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/01/17/global-village-food/" target="_blank">rabbit hole of food experiences</a> was also a hit last season, especially among intrepid foodies. Nearly 300 pop-ups, stalls and restaurants were on site serving a mix of international fare. The central Floating Market, inspired by the vibrant street food scene in Asia, was a crowd favourite, as well as the Railway Market, which housed some of the venue's best dessert options. Several new performances were shown for the first time last year, too, including the futuristic Cyber City Stunt Show, as well as other shows by the British Dhol Foundation and a circus troupe called Merry-Go-Round. An hourly fire and laser show, introduced last year, was also popular. The venue typically runs special events celebrating events such as Ramadan, Eid and New Year's Eve.