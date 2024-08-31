Guide to Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi's sports-focused megaproject

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/06/13/abu-dhabi-unveils-plans-for-hudayriyat-island-mega-project/" target="_blank">Hudayriyat Island master plan</a>, as announced last year, is slowly taking shape. In October, one of its most anticipated projects, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/08/12/surf-abu-dhabi-opening-date/" target="_blank">Surf Abu Dhabi</a>, will be opening to the public. The 3,000-hectare island, being developed by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2023/08/02/abu-dhabis-ihc-acquires-49-stake-in-modon-properties/" target="_blank">Modon Properties</a>, has become something of a sports haven for Abu Dhabi residents, housing several facilities that cater to all ages and levels of fitness. From running and cycling lanes to beaches and courts, the island has something to offer. There are also residential pockets on the island, as well as a host of dining and leisure spots. More is coming, according to its developer, including a world-class velodrome. The island is connected to Abu Dhabi via a suspension bridge that is an extension of Sheikh Shakhbout bin Sultan Street. Aside from the main road, the island can also be accessed through cycling lanes. Marsana is Hudayriyat's seaside development, complete with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/07/09/public-beaches-uae-guide/" target="_blank">beach access </a>as well as plenty of dining options. A range of sporting facilities are also accessible via Marsana, including volleyball courts and an outdoor gym as well as the splash park, which has several water-themed attractions for children and adults. There's a skate park and winding networks of cycling paths and jogging tracks. There are plenty of estaurants, cafes and kiosks such as Shrimp Pot, Marmoura, Oro Pizzeria, Chimney's and Coldstone Creamery. There's also a marina on the horizon. Those who enjoy mountain biking or off-roading can check out <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2022/12/07/trail-x-15km-mountain-bike-trail-opens-in-abu-dhabis-hudayriyat-island/" target="_blank">Trail X</a>, which features a facility set on a rough terrain. The trail spans 15km and offers visitors four difficulty levels coded in colour: green (for beginners and casual riders), blue, red and black (for advanced riders). For more casual cyclists, the island offers a stretch of five to 10km <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/11/11/abu-dhabi-hosts-bike-festival-as-it-aims-to-become-cycling-capital-of-the-world/" target="_blank">cycling tracks</a>. The primary cycle network offers north-south and east-west connections along major road paths and green spaces. Shared cycling facilities can be found on the secondary network, which is embedded in local communities. Those looking for a leisurely run can use the island's jogging tracks. Several venues have paths including 321 Sports, Bike Park and Marsana Beach, which offer a seaside jogging experience with a view. The bike park has three trails: the inner one is designed for beginners, built from asphalt and designed in a loop. It is recommended for children who are just being introduced to cycling. The intermediate trail is for more experienced riders. It is also built using asphalt. The outer dirt trail is for advanced off-road cyclists and features several tunnels and rest areas. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/circuit-x-what-you-ll-find-at-abu-dhabi-s-newest-outdoor-adventure-hub-1.1112349" target="_blank">Circuit X</a> is the island's adventure hub, with four unique facilities. The BMX park offers two types of tracks for experienced and advanced riders. Various water-themed attractions, as well as a pirate-themed playground, can be found at Splash Park. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/07/01/skating-scene-grows-at-circuit-x-on-hudayriat-island-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Skate Park</a> caters to new and experienced skateboarders and scooter riders, where they can try obstacles and get tips from coaches on site. Adventure rope courses await visitors at High Ropes Park, which also has a zip line, a wall climbing area and obstacle courses. <i>All the parks are open daily with various timings – but they generally close at 11pm</i> Indoor and outdoor courts can be found at 321 Sports, from basketball and badminton courts to a football pitch and an athletics track. An indoor gym is also available, as well as a yoga studio, a children's nursery and a cafe. <i>Outdoor facility: Monday to Friday, noon-2am; Saturday and Sunday, 7am-2am; indoor facility: daily, 7am-2am</i> Hudayriyat Heritage Trail allows visitors to stroll down a winding stretch of pathways and tidal boardwalks to discover local history and learn about archaeological remains discovered on the island. Remains of dugongs and sharks, for example, are displayed along the trail. The trail also includes sculptures and viewing platforms overlooking the Arabian Gulf. The route has educational touch points where visitors can learn about how Bedouin lived and adapted to technological progress. The artificial wave park is set to open to the public in October. It will feature the world's longest ride, largest barrel as well as highest man-made wave, and is designed for surfers of all skill levels. Modon Properties collaborated with Kelly Slater, regarded as one of the world's greatest surfers, to build the park. Amateur surfing aside, the facility will also have the capacity to host major international surf competitions and give professional surfers the perfect conditions to train or compete. Due to open to the public next year, the facility will feature the region's first Union Cycliste Internationale category one indoor cycling track, suitable for staging global competitions. The UCI, also known as the International Cycling Union<b>,</b> is the world governing body for all cycling competitions. Velodrome Abu Dhabi will also include a rooftop track, connected to the ground via a 600-metre cycling ramp winding around the outer walls, giving 360-degree views of Hudayriat Island and the Abu Dhabi skyline.