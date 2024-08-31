The island embraces outdoor activities, offering facilities for climbing, cycling, surfing and running. Photo: Hudayriyat Island
Guide to Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi's sports-focused megaproject

From running and cycling lanes to beaches and basketball courts, the sprawling development has something for everyone

One Carlo Diaz

August 31, 2024

