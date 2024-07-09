Guide to UAE public beaches, from Kite in Dubai to Marsana in Abu Dhabi

Across the UAE, generous stretches of sand are open year-round for people who want to bask under the sun or play outdoors safely. These beaches are not just for swimming or lounging on the shores, some also include an array of water sports, dining options and more.

Whether you're keen to bring your pet dog or hoping to spot some wildlife, here are some public beaches to check out across the Emirates.

Dubai

Sunset Beach

Also known as Umm Suqeim Beach, this spot comes with clear views of Burj Al Arab. It's also a picture-perfect spot for sunsets, as the name suggests. The beach is quieter than other spots along the coast, which makes it ideal for relaxed mornings or sundowners with families and friends. Runners can also take advantage of the beachside track, while surfers can take their boards and ride waves at the surfing-only zones in the water.

It’s also one of the few places in the city where night swimming is allowed. After dark, the lights turn on and people are allowed to swim 30 metres out to sea until lights out at midnight.

Daily, 24 hours; Umm Suqeim

Jumeirah Public Beach

Also known as Nessnass Beach, this is another popular spot for water-based adventure. Some people go kitesurfing, others go windsurfing. A range of water sports facilities are available, from paddleboarding to kayaking, where beachgoers can book lessons or rent equipment. For those who want to simply relax, there's plenty of space for that here, too.

A selection of food and drink spots are nearby to refuel after a day of swimming and water sports. Night swimming is also allowed thanks to round-the-clock lifeguards.

Daily, 24 hours; Jumeirah 2

Kite Beach

Kite Beach offers a scenic track for runners. Getty Images

Kite Beach has everything, making it one of the city's most popular spots. Visitors can try kitesurfing, wakeboarding and a range of other water activities. If you prefer to stay dry on the sand, there are facilities for sports such as beach volleyball. During the winter, other sports areas also pop up.

Kite Beach is home to a 14km running track, perfect for those looking to register some steps with a sea view. The area has good views of Burj Al Arab on the horizon and night swimming is also allowed.

Several shops and food trucks are tucked in one corner. There's also the popular burger chain Salt. For those looking to enjoy the beach on sun loungers, day passes are available at Sole Mio.

While the beach is accessible 24/7, the shops are open from 10am to 10pm. During weekends, a selection of shops are open until midnight.

Daily, 24 hours; Umm Suqeim, near Jumeirah Beach Road; kitebeach.ae

The Beach, Jumeirah Beach Residence

This beach is one of the busiest ones on the list and offers plenty of family-friendly fun and seaside entertainment, from water sports to an adjoining cinema complex.

Visitors can try parasailing and wakeboarding or opt for banana boat and jet ski rides. Fishing trips and a yacht tour are also on offer. There are dozens of cafes, restaurants and ice cream parlours dotted along the promenade, while a 600-metre running track is on hand if you're keen to work up a sweat.

Swimming is free, while visitors can rent sunbeds and cabanas for a more comfortable experience. Towels and lockers can be rented, too, and there is a small fee for shower access.

Retail stores are open from 10am to 11pm. Restaurants are open from 10am to midnight Saturday to Wednesday; and 10am to 1am Thursday and Friday. Night swimming is not allowed.

Jumeirah Beach Residence; thebeach.ae

Dubai Islands Beach

This is the perfect spot for those with furry companions – as it's the only pet-friendly beach in Dubai. Located off the coast of Deira, dogs are welcome to tag along with their owners for a scenic jog or swim. Non-motorised water sports are on offer, such as kayaking and paddleboarding to keep the waters safe for pets.

One of the newer options on the list, Dubai Islands Beach still has a few areas in development. In the coming months, it will welcome more amenities and dining concepts. Currently, basic amenities, including bathrooms, changing rooms, and showers, are available.

Daily, 24 hours; Dubai Islands; nakheel.com

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Mamzar Beach is popular among families and groups looking for a waterfront picnic spot. Reem Mohammed / The National

More of a complex than an individual beach, the entire area covers 106 hectares for plenty of family-friendly fun. It is home to five pristine beaches, three swimming pools and children's play areas. Plenty of grassy areas are available with winding foot and bike paths, as well as picnic and barbecue zones. During the summer, visitors can rent air-conditioned chalets.

There are a variety of water activities, from jet skiing to paddleboarding. Sports courts, such as volleyball and basketball, are available as well. There's also an amphitheatre for live performances. Bicycles are available to rent, too.

Cafes, restaurants and food kiosks are peppered across the park, including a branch of the prominent casual spot Filli Cafe.

Sunday to Wednesday, 8am-10pm; Thursday to Saturday, 8am-11pm; Dh5 per person; Al Mamzar

Abu Dhabi

Corniche Beach

This 2km beach is divided into three sections. Single visitors and larger groups can enter at Gate 4, while Gates 2 and 3 are more suited to families with smaller children, cordoned off with a fence. Shower areas, changing rooms and cabanas are available, while sunseekers can also rent loungers and umbrellas. A lifeguard is on duty until sunset.

Sand and sea aside, there's a children's area and a cycling path. Several sports facilities, including five volleyball courts and two football pitches, are free to use. Water sports operators are also in the area to offer activities such as kayaking and boat charters.

Daily, 8am-8pm; Dh10 per adult, Dh5 per child; Corniche Road

Al Bateen Beach

This 800-metre stretch of sand overlooks Hudayriyat Island and the landmark bridge connecting it to west Abu Dhabi. The spot is ideal for waterfront picnics, swimming and some water sports action, from kayaking to paddling. Visitors can also play beach volleyball on the shore or rent a jet ski.

Daily, 8am-sunset; Al Bateen

Marsana Beach

Marsana Beach on Hudayriyat Island offers plenty of outdoor activities. Photo: Hudayriyat Island

This beach on Hudayriyat Island features a range of activities, from volleyball courts to an outdoor gym. There are cycle paths, too, as well as a skate park for riders of all ages and skill levels.

The beach is also home to a splash park, where several water-themed attractions for children and adults are available. Aqua Park Marsana is an inflatable water park for children and the young at heart. There's a children's pool and play area, as well as several water sports activities to indulge in, such as jet skis for hire and banana boat rides.

Food trucks are at the ready to keep visitors replenished, too.

Monday to Friday, 8am-11pm; Saturday and Sunday, 8am-midnight; Hudayriyat Island; marsana.ae

Kai Beach

This beach on Saadiyat Island offers a relaxing mix of sand and nature. Dozens of sunbeds and cabanas are available to rent, which make ideal spots for keeping an eye on the waters for bottlenose dolphins and sea turtles.

Kai Beach provides showers, changing rooms and restrooms. Beachgoers can order food and drinks from the MLT food truck, and no outside food will be allowed in.

Daily, 7am-sunset; Dh85 per adult, Dh40 per child on weekdays; Dh105 per adult, Dh60 per child on weekends and public holidays; Saadiyat Island; kaibeachsaadiyat.com

Ras Al Khaimah

Flamingo Beach

This beach is a popular spot to watch the sunset. The area is named after two large flamingo statues placed near the waterline. The shallow shores and gentle currents make the water family-friendly. Beachgoers can also enjoy a game of beach volleyball. Visitors can keep an eye out for camels that wander down the shores to bathe.

Ample car parking is available, and a small hub of coffee shops and cafes is nearby.

Daily, 6am-8pm; Al Nadiyah

Fujairah

Umbrella Beach

A jogging trail, a padel academy, beach volleyball courts and numerous restaurants are scattered across Umbrella Beach, a recreational complex in Fujairah. Overlooking the Gulf of Oman, the beach has several picnic spots and seating areas for families, and the waters are shallow with gentle waves. There are play areas and places to try water sports such as kayaking, paddle boarding and snorkelling.

Daily, 24 hours; Rugalayat Road; umbrella-beach.com