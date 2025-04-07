The move demonstrates the UAE’s efforts to maintain competitiveness while meeting global tax transparency standards, experts say. Antonie Robertson / The National
UAE issues corporate tax rules for foreign investors and entities

New regulation clarifies when non-resident investors in qualifying investment funds and real estate investment trusts are subject to corporate tax

Deepthi Nair
April 07, 2025