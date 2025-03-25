Eid Al Fitr 2025 fireworks and free events in the UAE

This year, many UAE residents are likely to get a five-day <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/19/eid-al-fitr-2025-private-sector-holidays/" target="_blank">holiday for Eid Al Fitr</a>. While the exact dates for the festival marking the end of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> are yet to be determined by the UAE's moon-sighting committee, public and private sector employees have already been granted paid leave for the first three days of Shawwal. The first day of Eid Al Fitr coincides with Shawwal, the first day of the 10th Islamic calendar month. Each month in the Islamic calendar lasts for 29 or 30 days. As Ramadan began on March 1, the first day of Shawwal will be on either Sunday, March 30 or Monday, March 31. If Eid Al Fitr begins on March 31, staff will return to work on Thursday, April 3 after a five-day break including Saturday and Sunday. Every year, celebrations are planned across the UAE to mark the end of the fasting month. Here are some places where you can watch fireworks and take part in free events. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/destinations/2023/08/16/things-to-do-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Yas Bay Waterfront </a>will host fireworks for all three days of Eid, starting at 9pm. Guests can watch free of charge, but there is also the option to book surrounding restaurants, including include Daikan, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/02/04/hunter-barrel-yas-bay-review-a-haven-for-meat-eaters-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Hunter & Barrel</a>, Asia Asia, Barbossa and Paradiso, for a more comfortable viewing experience. An interactive installation by Melbourne studio Eness, which features 16 inflatable sculptures embedded with motion sensors that emit light and sound in response to passers-by, will be on the Promenade at the Galleria Mall Al Maryah Island until April 20. The sculptures in Airship Orchestra are up to six metres tall and a choir and will “compose” a new score each night for them. The man-made island opposite Jumeirah Beach Residence will have fireworks on the second day of Eid at 9pm. The show can be viewed from the island's promenade, the bridge connecting Bluewaters and JBR, or from several restaurants along the waterfront. Roaming bagpipe performances will take place at 4.30pm, 5.30pm, 7pm and 9pm. Hatta will host fireworks on the first day of Eid at 8pm. The second day of Eid celebrations will showcase Emirati heritage with an Al Harbiya traditional band performance, against the backdrop of the Hajar mountains. Riverland, within the Dubai Parks and Resorts complex, is celebrating Eid with daily laser shows at 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm, with the fireworks display at 9.30pm. Park entry costs will apply. A parade featuring musicians, drummers, unicyclists, stilt walkers and ribbon dancers has been planned for the first day of Eid Al Fitr in this Dubai neighbourhood. The family-friendly event will take place from 4pm to 6pm, starting at Cluster D Promenade Level, winding its way through JLT Park Gate 1 and Gate 2, before ending by the fountain area. There will be sweet treats for spectators, too. The event is free to attend but registration is encouraged on the Jumeirah Lakes Towers website. For the first three days of Eid Al Fitr, this Dubai shopping destination will host free musical acts, including Lebanese singer Amanda Maalouf and the retro-focused Cassette Band. Performances will take place in the fountain area and start at 5pm each evening. There will also be traditional performances by an Emirati troupe on the first and second day of Eid in the courtyard and fountain area. Souk Madinat Jumeirah will host a celebration that honours UAE heritage and culture during the first three days of Eid, from 4pm to 8pm. Expect roaming traditional bagpipes, while Arabic coffee and dates will be served at the Amphitheatre.