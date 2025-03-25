Yas Bay Waterfront will once against host fireworks for the Eid holiday in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
Yas Bay Waterfront will once against host fireworks for the Eid holiday in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

Lifestyle

Things to do

Eid Al Fitr 2025 fireworks and free events in the UAE

Public and private sector employees are set to get up to three days paid leave for the festival marking the end of Ramadan