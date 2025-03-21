Eid Al Fitr 2025: Eight UAE concerts and events, from Amr Diab to Sting

An eclectic line-up of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/18/concerts-events-uae/" target="_blank">music events</a> is set to take place across the UAE in the week following Eid Al Fitr, featuring everything from pop concerts and high-profile club performances to children's musicals. While no official date has been confirmed yet, the Emirates Astronomical Society previously stated that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/10/eid-al-fitr-2025-movie-releases-uae/" target="_blank">Eid Al Fitr </a>is likely to begin on March 31. The official date will be determined by the UAE's moon-sighting committee in the final days of Ramadan. Here are some of the key gigs announced so far for the season. After his sold-out concert at Abu Dhabi’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2025/02/26/sasdiyat-nights-layali-ramadan-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Saadiyat Nights </a>in January, Iranian pop star Ebi returns to the stage to perform some of the greatest hits from his illustrious 50-year career. <i>Doors open at 7.30pm; tickets start at Dh595</i> The ice show features a cast of international competitive skaters as they bring to life the story of newlyweds caught in the grip of a ruthless empress. With a stirring score, the production will transform the arena into a spectacular ice rink. <i>Doors open at 7pm; tickets start at Dh125</i> Based on the classic fairy tale by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, this ice show follows a young girl’s journey to rescue her friend from the clutches of an evil queen. Choreographed by 2022 Olympic silver medallist Ilia Averbukh, the production features a grand set design and costumes that evoke a fantastical, wintry world. <i>Doors open at 7pm; tickets start at Dh125</i> The South African producer's work, which has him mixing progressive house with African styles and rhythms, transitioned from an underground sensation to an EDM star. His growing list of collaborations includes Beyonce, Drake and Alicia Keys and his latest Dubai set finds him playing at the ritzy club in the Five Luxe JBR resort. <i>Doors open at 7pm; tickets start at Dh450</i> The Grammy Award winner is bringing his Sting 3.0 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/01/01/review-sting-atlantis-dubai-new-years-eve/" target="_blank">world tour</a> to the UAE capital. He'll be joined by virtuoso guitarist and long-time collaborator Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers) to perform some of the biggest hits from his discography. <i>Doors open 7pm; sold out</i> Leading musicians from the Gulf unite for separate sets showcasing some of the finest modern Khaleeji music. The latest instalment of the concert series features Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees, Saudi crooner Abadi Al Johar, and Yemeni singer Fouad Abdul Wahed. <i>Doors open at 7pm; tickets start at Dh195</i> This ballet performance celebrates beloved fairy tale heroes, from <i>Sleeping Beauty</i> to <i>Aladdin</i>, drawing inspiration from American composer Alexey Shor’s piano concert series <i>From My Bookshelf</i>, <i>Childhood Memories</i> and <i>Travel Notebook</i>. Under the direction of choreographer Francesco Ventriglia, principal dancers from European dance theatres will perform on a stage adorned with costumes and set designs by Roberta Guidi di Bagno. <i>Doors open at 7.30pm; tickets start at Dh450</i> The chart-topping singer has arguably been the reigning pop king in the region since his 1983 debut album <i>Ya Tareea</i>. He also made a mark beyond the Arabic-speaking world, with his 1996 hit<i> Nour El Ain</i> becoming one of the most popular pop songs to come out of the Middle East. <i>Doors open at 6pm; tickets start at Dh326</i>