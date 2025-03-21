Amr Diab will take the stage at Etihad Park in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Amr Diab will take the stage at Etihad Park in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Culture

Music & On-stage

Eid Al Fitr 2025: Eight UAE concerts and events, from Amr Diab to Sting

Music fans will have a lot to choose from during the holidays

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

March 21, 2025