Ramadan 2025 playlists and podcasts from Anghami, Spotify and Apple Music

As television broadcasters vie for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/02/18/ramadan-2025-tv-series/" target="_blank">viewers during Ramadan</a>, major streaming platforms are stepping up their game with a curated selection of premium content for the holy month. Some have even launched dedicated <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/02/14/ramadan-2025-start-television-drama-series/" target="_blank">Ramadan </a>pages, featuring thematic playlists and podcasts. Here’s a look at what some of the leading platforms have to offer this season. Available under the Ramadan tab in the Explore section is a selection of themed playlists and the largest collection of podcasts from major streaming platforms. These offerings are neatly organised into sections, from the Kids Playlist and Tuyoor Al Janna, featuring spiritual education programmes for little ones, to child-friendly nasheeds by leading artists such as Zain Bhikha and Maher Zain. More than a dozen cooking podcasts are available under the Nutrition and Iftar Preps tagline, including shows on making a delicious iftar for diabetics. Meanwhile, stories inspired by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2025/01/24/waciny-laredj-one-thousand-and-one-nights/" target="_blank"><i>One Thousand and One Nights</i></a><i> </i>and the region’s history can be found under Entertaining Podcasts<i>.</i> Music and television fans should check out the Titrat Ramadan playlist for theme songs from some of this season’s biggest dramas. The Ramadan Zaman playlist is a standout, featuring classic tracks dedicated to the holy month by artists such as Umm Kulthum and Sabah. Spotify’s offerings are defined by thematic and thought-provoking programming. The popular Ramadaniyat<i> </i>playlist returns with a bumper collection of nasheeds performed by Arabic pop stars, including Amr Diab, Ramy Ayach, and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/20/arabic-hits-2024-elyanna-wael-jassa-saint-levant-lazaro-zeyne/" target="_blank">Wael Jassar</a>. Meanwhile, the Suhoor<i> </i>collection provides the perfect backdrop for family gatherings – featuring relaxed instrumental covers of regional favorites. Under podcasts, a selection of Arabic shows is available. <i>Finjan</i> presents interviews with Arab cultural and community leaders, while the self-help podcast <i>Tanafus </i>offers guided meditations and discussions on mental health relevant to the region. The Moroccan production <i>Cami’s Hotline </i>is a lifestyle series shedding light on local issues pertinent to the kingdom. Culture lovers should explore <i>Dupamicaffeine Welcome</i>, where episodes highlight some of the best Arab works spanning music and literature. The platform has not featured a dedicated Ramadan category since 2022, but playlists can still be accessed by searching "Ramadan" in the search bar. While the selection is limited, there are quality official playlists available, such as<i> Inspired by Faith</i> – a collection of Islam-based songs by popular artists <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2025/02/20/nasheed-songs-ramadan/" target="_blank">Sami Yusuf</a>, Mesut Kurtis and Harris J. For those seeking more culturally enriched sounds, Qasidah<i> </i>offers a range of melodic a cappella interpretations of sacred texts and Islamic poetry, including the 7th century poem, <i>Qasida Al Burda.</i>