Ramadan TV 2025: New and returning Arabic series to watch this holy month

Every year during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/21/ramadan-2025-start-date/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a>, families typically gather around the TV to enjoy a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/02/17/ramadan-2025-shows-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">new series</a>. Usually spanning the entire month, shows typically release new episodes daily. However, more recently, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/03/29/eleven-classic-arabic-series-to-watch-during-ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan shows</a> have been shortened to 15 episodes to keep the storytelling lean and focused. Genres range from familial dramas to historical period pieces, with comedies also being a staple. Different streaming services across the Middle East have started revealing what shows will be coming out during the holy month. Here are some to look forward to. Mai Omar, Maged El Masry, Hala Sedki and Shimaa Seif star in the story of a young woman forced into a life of being a dancer. The show delves deep into the past of the woman, whose name is Esh Esh, to see what happened in her life to end up the way it has. Syrian screen veterans Duraid Lahham and Ayman Zedan are coming together to star in this period piece set during the French occupation of Syria in 1927. The show also stars decorated actress Sulaf Fawakherji and follows the story of the first motion picture filmed in Syria. The fifth season of <i>Elmaddah</i> is subtitled <i>Ostoret Elahd, </i>or legend of the oath. The show follows Sabir, played by Hamada Helal, as he goes head-to-head against the forces of evil in the world. The coming season will also feature Ghada Adel, Khaled Elsawy, Ahmed Bedier and Khaled Sarhan. This 15-episode comedy series stars Essam Omar, Rania Youssef, Sherine and Mayan El Sayed. Details on the plot have not been revealed yet, but the show’s stars have taken to Facebook to share the poster. Egyptian prankster <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/03/13/ramez-gab-min-el-akher/" target="_blank">Ramez Galal </a>has become a familiar face of the years with his increasingly ridiculous show. Every year, Galal comes out with a conceit to lure unsuspecting celebrities and scare them in different ways. No details have been revealed for his new show but judging from the name and the rocket on the poster, we can expect galactic scares. Taim Hassan, Karess Bashar and Muna Wassef star in this drama series about a police officer who discovers that his brothers are engaged in criminal activities, prompting a moral quandary. The popular Emirati period piece series from last year returns this Ramadan. Set during the early 1940s, the show explores the politics of the pearl diving trade in Ras Al Khaimah against the backdrop of the British Empire. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/03/15/al-boom-ramadan-series-uae/" target="_blank"><i>Al Boom</i></a><i> 2</i> stars Omar Al Mulla again, continuing his story of becoming an important merchant in the region. Popular <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/02/17/ramadan-2025-shows-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Emirati</a> comedy actor Jaber Naghmoosh returns in this new sitcom. Set in the 1980s, the show follows three women who enrol in an adult literacy programme. Eman Al Sayyed and Fatima El Hosni also star alongside Nagmoosh. Emirati acting veteran <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/my-uae-perpetually-reflecting-with-actor-habib-ghuloom-al-attar-1.92501" target="_blank">Habib Ghuloom</a> stars in this ensemble drama that follows the members of a large family and the complicated relationships they have with each other. The show also stars Marwan Abdullah Saleh and Haifa Hussein as they explore themes of tradition versus modernity. Renowned Egyptian comedic performer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/on-stage/from-mohamed-henedy-to-nelly-karim-five-egyptian-star-studded-radio-series-to-be-broadcast-this-ramadan-1.1199414" target="_blank">Mohamed Henedy</a> stars in this show about a successful lawyer whose career is cut short after a near-fatal car accident. Laughs ensue when the lawyer wakes up from a 20-year coma to discover everything around him has become futuristic and advanced, making him practically a child in his skills in this new world. Maxim Khalil, Samer Al Masri, Fayez Kazak and Carmen Lebbos star in yet another Syrian period piece. Set in 1900, this historical drama explores the intense rivalries between local merchants in Damascus as they surpass the markets and extends to personal and political attacks. Ahmed Al Awady and Mirna Nour El Din star in this Egyptian drama which starts with the murder of a village chief. The show then focuses on the victim's family as they attempt to rebuild their lives in the absence of the patriarch. This Egyptian fantasy series, inspired by <i>One Thousand and One Nights</i>, is returning for a second season. The show stars Yasser Galal and Yasmin Raees, and follows the imprisoned Shahrazad as she enchants King Shahrayar with her tales. Emirati actors Jumaa Ali and Malak Al Khalidi star in this series about the high-stakes world of competitive e-sports. The show follows as a group of teenagers who climb the ladder on their way to global domination. Ahmed Saleh and Ayten Amer star in this Emirati-Egyptian comedy series which follows a wealthy Emirati businessman who, after an accident in Egypt, finds himself in a working-class neighbourhood. As he keeps his identity a secret, he begins to realise that he enjoys the simple life. The call-in quiz show has always been a staple of Ramadan television. In <i>Al Shara</i>, contestants are tested on their knowledge of Emirati culture and history, as well as classical poetry and literature from the Gulf. This Emirati documentary series follows individuals facing personal hardships. With the support of several charity organisations, they are helped back on their feet, reconnecting with their families and reintegrating into society. Dr Ahmad El Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, hosts this daily spiritual show in which he details the various lessons and insights Muslims can learn during Ramadan and beyond. After eight seasons of <i>El Kebeer Awi</i>, Egyptian comedian Ahmed Mekky is taking on a new challenge in <i>Al-Ghawy</i>. Moving away from comedy, the show will be a drama series with Mekky portraying a thug who decides to completely transform his life after the death of his wife. <i>Al-Ghawy</i> was written by Hani Sarhan and directed by Mando El-Adl. Another drama series starring a famous comedian, Ahmed Amin portrays a clever thief who decides to leave his criminal past behind to lead a group and resist the British occupation. <i>Al-Noss</i> is directed by Yahya Ismail. Ahmed Ghazi, Bayoumi Fouad, Ahmed Khaled Saleh and Intisar star in drama thriller <i>Qahwet El Mahata</i>. Directed by Islam Khairy, the show follows a young prosecutor as he investigates a strange murder, the victim of which is a young man who travelled from the south of Egypt to pursue his dreams. Ahmed Fahmi and Myrna Noureldin star in <i>t</i>his 30-episode romantic drama series directed by Ahmed Khaled. The show promises a rollercoaster of emotions as characters split and come together, testing their love along the way. Naglaa Badr, Edward, Safaa El Toukhy and Ahmed Maged also star. Karim El Shenawy, director of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/01/20/berlinale-arab-middle-eastern-films/" target="_blank">Berlinale</a> entrant <i>The Tale of Daye’s Family</i>, leads <i>a</i> series that focuses on the societal issue of child abuse and how it is handled by different people. The show stars Amina Khalil, Ahmed Salah El Saadany, Youssra Al Lozy and Mohamed Shahin. Also a 15-episode series, <i>Zolm El Mastaba</i> is a drama that discusses serious topics such as using religion to subjugate and changing the rules to suit those in power. The show stars Eyad Nassar, Fathy Abdel Wahab and Riham Abdulghafour.