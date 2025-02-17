Ramadan 2025 TV line-up: Top dramas, documentaries and spiritual shows from Abu Dhabi Media Network

Abu Dhabi Media Network has announced its Ramadan line-up. It will feature a diverse mix of high-profile Emirati, Egyptian and Syrian dramas, along with compelling documentaries and spiritual programmes. All shows will be available to stream on the ADtv platform and app. Further information about which terrestrial channels – including Abu Dhabi TV, Al Emarat and Baynounah TV – will broadcast the shows, and their schedules, will be revealed closer to the first day of Ramadan, which is expected to begin <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/13/first-day-ramadan-2025/" target="_blank">on March 1</a>. In a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/02/14/ramadan-2025-start-television-drama-series/" target="_blank">quirk of the regional television industry</a>, most channels keep their broadcast times under wraps, only announcing them hours before Ramadan begins to prevent rivals from making last-minute scheduling adjustments. The best advice? Check Abu Dhabi TV’s website closer to the start of the holy month for the latest programming details. From period dramas set in 19th-century Damascus to the modern world of online gaming and breezy romantic comedies, here are 13 shows to watch on Abu Dhabi TV this Ramadan. One of the most successful <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/03/15/al-boom-ramadan-series-uae/" target="_blank">Emirati dramas</a> from last Ramadan returns with a follow-up season – continuing the story of Shihab (Omar Al Mulla), an Emirati sailor turned merchant who helped establish one of the Gulf's most significant maritime trade routes during the height of the Second World War. While the first season explored his ventures in Kuwait's pearl trade, the new episodes expand into the tea business in South-east Asia. Set in 1900 Damascus, this historical drama explores the intense rivalries between local merchants. They extend beyond the bazaars into personal and political conflicts. Starring Maxim Khalil, Samer Al Masri, Fayez Kazak and Carmen Lebbos, the series brings to life the power struggles and shifting dynamics of the era. This gripping Egyptian drama, starring Ahmed Al Awady and Mirna Nour El Din, begins with the murder of a village chief. It follows the victim’s family as they struggle to rebuild their lives away from home before eventually returning to seek justice. After last year’s hit prison thriller <i>Al Raheel</i>, Egyptian actor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/01/19/joy-awards-2025-winners-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Yasmine Sabri</a> returns in <i>Al Ameera</i> as Zeinab Al Ameer – a driven young woman whose life unravels after marrying Osama Al Mahdi, a charismatic lawyer who masks his controlling nature behind his friendly demeanour. When things begin to deteriorate, Zeinab realises she must escape at any cost. Eman Al Sayyed and Fatima El Hosni star in this sitcom set in the 1980s about three Emirati women who enrol in an adult literacy programme to complete their education. Along the way, they discover more about themselves than they ever expected. Starring Emirati actors Jumaa Ali and Malak Al Khalidi, the series dives into the high-stakes world of e-sports. It follows a group of teenagers as they chase their dream of winning a global championship, putting their passion and skills to the test. Along the way, the series explores the emotional toll of competition, offering a realistic look at the fast-growing sport. An expansive Emirati drama with a large ensemble cast, this series explores the lives of multiple families as they navigate daily pressures while preserving local traditions, customs and heritage. Featuring renowned Emirati actors, such as Habib Ghuloom, Marwan Abdullah Saleh, and Haifa Hussein, the series offers an intimate look at the balance between modern life and cultural identity. Inspired by <i>One Thousand and One Nights</i>, the second season of this Egyptian fantasy series, starring Yasser Galal and Yasmin Raees, follows the imprisoned Shahrazad as she enchants King Shahrayar with her tales, transforming him from a vengeful ruler into a man captivated by the power of storytelling. The Emirati-Egyptian comedy series, starring Ahmed Saleh and Ayten Amer, follows a wealthy Emirati businessman who, after an accident in Egypt, finds himself in a working-class neighbourhood. Keeping his identity a secret, he unexpectedly embraces a simpler, more fulfilling life. Egyptian comedian Mohamed Henedy stars as a successful lawyer whose career is cut short after a near-fatal car accident. Waking up from a coma 20 years later, he finds himself in a completely transformed, high-tech world, leading to a series of hilarious challenges and misadventures. Ramadan TV would not be complete without a nightly game show. <i>Al Shara</i> returns to test your knowledge of Emirati culture with questions based on local crafts, proverbs, dialects and key moments in history. Ramadan is a time for healing broken bonds, and this Emirati documentary series follows individuals facing personal hardships. With the support of relevant organisations, they find their way back on their feet, reconnecting with their families and reintegrating into society. Dr Ahmad El Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, hosts this daily spiritual show in which he details the various lessons and insights Muslims can learn during Ramadan and beyond.