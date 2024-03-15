Al Boom review: Ramadan drama breathes life into Gulf maritime trade heritage

For all the treasured history and rich mythology surrounding the Gulf’s maritime legacy, it was also a gruelling and dangerous business.

This is immediately established in the impressive opening sequence of Al Boom, the historical Emirati drama airing nightly on Abu Dhabi TV during Ramadan.

As it opens, we are in the bowels of a ship taking in water during a thunderstorm on the Gulf coast in 1939. The deteriorating situation pushes the all Emirati crew to mutiny against their nokhada (captain) Shahab, played by Omar Al Mulla.

The sequence is riveting, with director Assad Al Waslati capturing the claustrophobic intensity, anguish and grime of seamen fighting for their lives. Their efforts are mostly a waste, with a child dead and cargo lost at sea.

Shahab returns to the ignominy of his community in Ras Al Khaimah, losing his house in compensation for the lost goods and later finding a job as a pearl diver.

The rest of the series, which began on Monday and is available to stream in full on the ADtv app, traces Shahab’s redemptive journey to retain his treasured status of nokhada.

In the background, the British Empire is also on the move.

Keen to establish a lucrative trade route to India, a naval base is to be established in the northern emirate, to the chagrin of the local community.

While Al Boom goes on to show how Shahab grasps the geopolitical opportunity to establish a lucrative maritime trade route between the Gulf and South-east Asia, there's enough drama for the audience to enjoy the ride.

The series is exquisitely shot on location in Ras Al Khaimah, and Tunisian screenwriter Emad Al Deen Al Hakim does a fine job of rendering life in the tight-knit coastal community.

We also learn the important and dynamic role seafarers played in establishing the UAE’s cosmopolitan society.

As well as their everyday trade, they were in many cases foreign correspondents, regaling their communities with the latest developments abroad.

AL BOOM Director:Assad Al Waslati Starring: Omar Al Mulla, Badr Hakami and Rehab Al Attar



Streaming on: ADtv



Rating: 3.5/5





They were also adept salesmen, highlighted in a wonderful scene in which they sell items picked up on their voyages – from pens and lighters to tape recorders – in a vibrant auction at the local market.

Minor characters also add to the unfolding richness of the material.

There is Shahab's friend Badr (Badr Hakami), whose work in an offshore oil refinery hints at the UAE's future economic development. While Egypt's Rehab Al Attar is also solid as Shahab's resilient wife, who keeps his spirits up when times are tough.

While lacking English subtitles, the light Emirati dialect used in Al Boom is accessible to most Arabic speakers.

With the expansive plot and detailed production values, it is on course to become one of the standout Emirati dramas of this Ramadan season.

Al Boom can be streamed on ADtv