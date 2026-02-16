From Sami Yusuf to Maher Zain, 30 nasheeds to listen to in Ramadan 2026

One of the great benefits of Ramadan is that it provides an opportunity for a spiritual detox.

In addition to reading and contemplating the Quran, adherents often forgo that daily dose of popular music, and instead listen to Islamic devotional songs called nasheeds. These works are composed as songs and chants and their lyrics can give spiritual guidance, tell stories or recount character studies of historical Islamic figures.

Dating back to the birth of Islam, nasheeds were initially defined by what they didn't contain: no strings, brass or wind instruments, and no female vocals. While women artists remain a rarity in the genre today, the accessibility of high-grade recording equipment and the spread of the internet have led to a resurgence for these songs of praise over the past two decades.

Leading names such as Sami Yusuf and Maher Zain have achieved pop star status, selling millions of albums and performing arena tours worldwide. Here are 25 nasheeds, in no particular order, showcasing the cultural diversity and eclecticism of the popular genre.

1. Celebrating Ramadan by Isam B (2025)

▶

Isam B, a member of the Danish hip-hop group Outlandish, explores Arabic nasheed in this tribute to the virtues of Ramadan. Beyond the daily fast, the song reflects on the deeper spiritual aspirations the holy month seeks to instil and the values meant to guide believers long after Ramadan ends. From striving to live a God-conscious life to meditating on the meanings of the Quran, B describes the month's blessings as "light upon light".

2. Ramadan by Muhammad Issa (2025)

▶

The popular Pakistani TikTok personality and actor returns with his second nasheed release. Sung in Urdu and accompanied by light percussion, the song focuses on Ramadan’s central themes of forgiveness and blessings, describing these acts as a source of spiritual healing.

3. Bab Alraja by Firas (2025)

▶

The British-Algerian singer, full name Firas Chouchane, hones in on the hopeful message behind Ramadan. Bab Alraja, meaning "the door of hope", serves as a reminder that even when life feels dark or overwhelming, the light of faith never dims.

4. Always with Me (2025)

▶

A popular nasheed singer, Ebraheem preserves the genre’s sonic minimalism while infusing spiritual odes with boy-band-friendly melodicism. It all comes together seamlessly – Always with Me pairs its earworm hook with a heartfelt message of keeping faith in times of struggle.

5. Alhumdulillah Ala Kulli Haal by Siedd and Safe Adam (2024)

▶

Canadian singer Siedd and British artist Safe Adam deliver a heartfelt anthem on the Islamic concept of gratitude, showing that all of life’s hits and misses ultimately serve to strengthen our faith.

6. Welcome Ramadan by Omar Esa (2017)

▶

The British-Pakistani singer sets the scene with a tender track and lyrics that are full of anticipation for the holy month. "We’ve been waiting for you, now you’ve come back around, blessing our lives once again," he sings. "Oh friend, oh, month of mercy, you bring so much good. We pray that it never ends.” With Ramadan eventually ending "as do seasons come and go", the song asks those fasting to give it their all as it is "a special month to make a change".

7. Jannah by Muad, featuring Zain Bhikha (2020)

▶

This is an ode to the spiritual benefits of prayer by British-Yemeni singer, Muad. Featuring South African singer Zain Bhikha, the duo ask listeners to contemplate the temporary nature of our existence in order to maintain perspective when met with challenges.

8. Ya Quluban by Abdullah Al Sinani (2011)

▶

To get the best out of Ramadan, you need to approach the season with a sense of commitment and humility. This is the message of Ya Quluban by Kuwaiti singer Abdullah Al Sinani. In one of his most popular tracks, he urges those undertaking the fast to better themselves and "contribute to spreading goodness", and find peace through spiritual reflection.

9. The Way of the Tears by Muhammad Al Muqit (2015)

▶

One reason why Muhammad Al Muqit is one of the most listened-to Saudi Arabian artists on Spotify is this affecting nasheed. Minimal and ruminative, the song implores us to be vulnerable in our prayer. "Sigh my friend so you can rest, and make emotional supplications in private," he sings. "The universe will encompass your voice, the way of the tears is the way to comfort."

10. Safati Nadra by Noureddine Khourchid (2016)

▶

As well as being renowned for his recitation of the Quran, Syria's Noureddine Khourchid is an established nasheed singer, whose works are infused with a poetic mysticism. Carried by the rhythmic percussion of the daff drums, Safati Nadra speaks of the rapture and relief that comes with the constant remembrance of God.

11. Burdah by Mesut Kurtis (2007)

▶

An uplifting way to start the day. This song established Turkey’s Mesut Kurtis as a new star of the nasheed genre. With the lyrics taken from the Burdah, written by 13th-century Egyptian poet Imam Al-Busiri, Kurtis gives these much-loved verses a modern sheen with his soulful voice and smooth percussion. "Islam doesn't clash with art because Islam is art," he told The National in a 2015 interview. “The only thing we are doing in our existence here on Earth is discovering and getting inspired by creation.”

12. Ya Adheeman by Ahmed Bukhatir (2001)

▶

History will show that the Emirati artist is a trailblazer for the local music industry. Where 20 years ago, an international tour by an Emirati singer would be limited to the region, North Africa and maybe a London stop, Ahmed Bukhatir has been packing out venues from Australia and New Zealand to the UK and Canada.

The Sharjah resident remains the UAE's most high-profile nasheed artist and the aching Ya Adheeman is a beautiful showcase of his style: understated, soulful and with lyrics that warm the heart. Ya Adheeman tells the story of a troubled soul who finally found comfort in faith: "My soul is brightened by a light in my heart/ When I praised the God of Mankind/ And my soul is cheered up and the tears are flowing."

13. A is for Allah by Yusuf Islam (2000)

▶

An absolute classic of the genre, which went on to become an essential teaching tool for Muslim families. A is for Allah finds Yusuf Islam using various letters of the English alphabet to highlight certain aspects of the faith.

14. Allah Knows by Zain Bhikha (2010)

▶

This tranquil piece of songwriting could stand up as a great ballad for any pop act. With Allah Knows, Zain Bhikha shows the healing qualities of nasheeds and how their uplifting nature reminds us that all difficult times will pass.

"Some of the best songs that I have written were when I was truly inspired and felt close to Allah and thinking about my life," Bhikha told The National in 2013. "That is what people want to hear, something real from someone else."

15. Assalamu Alayka by Maher Zain (2012)

▶

If the nasheed industry had global charts, then, hands down, this would have been the biggest song of 2012. During that year, you couldn't go near a Muslim neighbourhood in Melbourne, Kuala Lumpur or Istanbul without hearing this catchy ode to the Prophet Mohammed. Swedish Lebanese singer Maher Zain made sure of that, too – he released versions of the nasheed in Arabic, English and Turkish.

16. The Crazy Spots I've Prayed by Dawud Wharnsby (2003)

▶

Nasheeds can be jaunty, too. This is a light-hearted track that would elicit plenty of knowing nods from the faithful living in non-Muslim countries. In Dylan-esque fashion, the Canadian singer-songwriter lists all the impromptu places he has prayed in, to fulfil the five daily prayers on time. From roadsides to changing rooms in clothing stores, Wharnsby details how he has left his spiritual mark. “When I think of every path, where I’ve ever trot,” he sings, “I laugh at all the crazy spots I stopped to worship God.”

17. Ramadan is Here by Native Deen (2011)

▶

A perfect tonic if the rigours of Ramadan tire you midway through the month. US group Native Deen keep it pacey and vibrant as they sing and rap about the joys of the holy month. The track is a timely reminder that Ramadan is about more than simply abstaining from food and drink: “Everybody knows that we gotta fast / But does everybody know how the time is passed? / Is it sleeping all day and the nights a blast? / And forgetting the reward of the month is vast?”

18. Allah Hoo by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan (1992)

▶

A master of qawwali music – a form of Islamic devotional songs practised mostly in South-east Asia – Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan makes you feel the power and significance of worship in this epic 27-minute track. The poetic lyrics, sung in Urdu, are full of praise to a higher power: "Everything is a reflection of your glory / Everything cries out that you are the Lord / It is the distinction of your enthralling visage.”

19. La Elah Ela Allah by Mishary Alafasy (2011)

▶

Initially renowned in the Gulf for his melodious recitation of the Quran, it didn’t take long for the Kuwaiti artist to cross over to the nasheed genre – nearly 20 years ago. La Elah Ela Allah is one of his most popular tracks and a great example of the subtle yet precise production work that goes into nasheed songs. Without the use of instrumentation, the rhythm and melodies of this song are created through the manipulation of Alafasy's backing vocals. The video, in which Alafasy sings from the back seat of a car stuck in a traffic jam, is reminiscent of 1992's Every Body Hurts by REM.

20. Farshi Al Turab by Mishary Al Arada (2015)

▶

There is a considerable body of nasheed songs that look at life through the lyrical prism of death. Major artists, from the UK's Sami Yusuf to the UAE’s Ahmed Bukhatir, have released works urging us to live a spiritually fulfilling life while we can.

Kuwaiti singer Mishary Al Arada joined that list with the soulful Farshi Al Turab. Translated as "dust is in my bed", the lyrics and accompanying video look at the fleeting nature of life and ultimately ask what we are doing with the time we have. The song was taken on a haunting quality as Al Arada was killed in a car accident in Kuwait in 2018, aged 35.

21. Asmu by Muhammad Al Muqit (2016)

▶

The most popular track by the Saudi Arabian artist. Translated to I Rise, the calming track has Al Muqit going through a list of things, moments and feelings he is grateful for as he wakes up to face a new day. However, giving thanks is not enough. Al Muqit urges us to do our bit in spreading joy and beauty into the world. "Colour the world with the most beautiful smile,” he says. “Be an example for all that is good."

22. Tawakalt Fi Rezki A'la Allah by Mohamed Tarek (2019)

▶

An Arabic song imploring us to seek comfort and protection from the highest, Tawakalt Fi Rezki A'la Allah is a soulful illustration of the modern nasheed sound. Egyptian singer Mohamed Tarek does all the work here. In addition to his rich tenor on the lead vocals, he also provides background vocals that double up as percussion and synths. What began as an innovative method to get around the genre’s more conservative artists' distaste for using stringed instruments, this approach has become the defining sound of modern nasheed songs.

23. 99 Names of Allah by Omar Esa (2014)

▶

British singer Omar Esa found a global audience with a piece inspired by the 99 names attributed to Allah by Muslims.

From As-Salam (The Source of Peace) to As-Sabur (The Patient One), the near six-minute piece has Esa going through them all in a work that is deeply reflective and soothing.

24. Back to You by Siedd (2018)

▶

The Canadian singer made a big splash with this debut single. Melding spiritual lyricism with RnB and pop vocal arrangements, Back to You is a winner as it appeals to younger and older listeners.

25. Salati by Harris J (2025)

British singer Harris J returns to the devotional pop space with a nasheed centred on the discipline of daily prayer. Salati, meaning “my prayer”, presents worship not as performance but as a seamless part of daily life. The refrain, “Salati turdhi Rabbee” (My prayer pleases my Lord), distils the song’s intent into a single aspiration: that devotion is measured not by routine, but by sincerity.

26. Ramadan Is Here by Mini Muslims (2024)

▶

This child-friendly nasheed focuses on the visible markers of the holy month: prayer, fasting and acts of forgiveness, delivered in language and refrains children can absorb and repeat.

27. Light After Dark by Nadeem Mohammed (2022)

Built around layered vocals and restrained production, this track rests on a familiar but enduring Islamic message: hardship is temporary. The line “There is light after dark” functions as both reassurance and reminder, echoing the Quran’s message that trial is often followed by ease.

28. Mencari Sinar by In Team & Sam Bunkface (2021)

▶

One of the stronger South-East Asian entries in recent years, this Malay-language nasheed frames hijrah (migration or spiritual transformation) as action rather than symbolism. The central lyric, translated as “Migrate, transform in search of His light”, urges listeners towards self-correction. It is a reminder that Ramadan’s purpose extends beyond abstinence from food and drink to internal reform.

29. Maula Ya Salli Wa Sallim by Jawed (2021)

A contemporary rendition of a classical salawat text, this recording centres on repetition and reverence. The repeated invocation, “Maula Ya Salli Wa Sallim” (O Lord, send Your prayers and peace), is delivered with modern production that does not dilute its spiritual power.

30. Eid Song by Sami Yusuf (2005)

▶

A great choice to play in the final days of Ramadan to get you ready for Eid. Considered a family classic of Sami Yusuf's rich body of work, Eid Song is full of joyful imagery of children and preparing for and celebrating Eid. "Children are wearing new clothes and bright colours fill the streets," he sings. "Their faces full of laughter. Their pockets full of sweets. Let us rejoice indeed, for this is the day of Eid."