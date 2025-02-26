Saadiyat Nights to host Layali Ramadan during the holy month

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/02/06/jennifer-lopez-saadiyat-nights-abu-dhabi-tickets/" target="_blank">Saadiyat Nights</a>, Abu Dhabi's open-air venue, is set to host Layali Ramadan – a food, retail and entertainment experience that will be open for suhoor daily during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/" target="_blank">the holy month</a>. From 9pm to 3am, guests will be able to enjoy some of the UAE's most popular dining concepts in one space. There will also be daily live entertainment from local performers as well as spaces to play traditional board games, from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/03/22/ramadan-tabletop-games-middle-east/" target="_blank">Carrom to Backgammon.</a> For those wanting to immerse themselves in Emirati culture, the event will feature live demonstrations of traditional crafts, including Henna art, calligraphy and Al Talli embroidery. Launched last year, the second season of Saadiyat Nights began with a performance by British pop star <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/29/robbie-williams-abu-dhabi-concert-review-saadiyat-nights-uae/" target="_blank">Robbie Williams</a> in December. Other global musical stars who have taken the stage include <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/01/26/boyz-ii-men-review-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Boyz II Men</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/02/16/christina-aguilera-abu-dhabi-saadiyat-nighs/" target="_blank">Christina Aguilera</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/02/21/jennifer-lopez-abu-dhabi-concert/" target="_blank">Jennifer Lopez</a>. The series concluded on February 22 with a performance by Lionel Richie. The venue's striking design, located minutes away from beach destination Mamsha Al Saadiyat, was inspired by the UAE dunes. Saadiyat Island is also home to Saadiyat Cultural District, which encompasses top attractions including Louvre Abu Dhabi, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2022/04/12/the-ramadan-arcade-returns-to-manarat-al-saadiyat-with-games-tournaments-and-workshops/" target="_blank">Manarat Al Saadiyat</a> and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2022/01/22/the-abrahamic-family-house-is-not-about-merging-faiths/" target="_blank">Abrahamic Family House</a>. Several other landmarks in the district are due to be completed this year, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/new-video-shows-progress-on-abu-dhabi-s-stunning-zayed-national-museum-1.939111" target="_blank">Zayed National Museum</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2021/10/27/trojan-and-six-construct-joint-venture-wins-guggenheim-abu-dhabi-contract/" target="_blank">Guggenheim Abu Dhabi</a> and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/2022/03/23/first-look-natural-history-museum-abu-dhabi-will-tell-the-story-of-our-universe/" target="_blank">Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi</a>. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/02/25/teamlab-phenomenon-abu-dhabi-opening-saadiyat-cultural-district/" target="_blank">TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi</a> is set to open on April 18. The 17,000 square metres permanent home of the attraction, led by Japan's renowned technology-driven art collective, has already made waves with its amoebic architecture. Once open, it will blend art, science and technology through exhibitions, engaging the sight, sound and touch of its visitors, the company said. <i>Table bookings for Layali Ramadan can be made by calling 054/2777731</i>