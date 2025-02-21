Jennifer Lopez Abu Dhabi review: Superstar shakes off turbulent year with thumping show

When <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/07/19/jennifer-lopezs-style-evolution-in-64-photos-from-jenny-from-the-block-to-mrs-affleck/" target="_blank">Jennifer Lopez</a> cancelled her summer tour in May, it seemed to mark another downturn in an already turbulent 2024 for the singer. It was a difficult year that included <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/08/21/jennifer-lopez-ben-affleck-divorce/" target="_blank">divorce</a>, a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/05/24/jennifer-lopez-atlas/" target="_blank">film that didn’t meet expectations</a> and a new album that struggled to gain traction. Despite these setbacks, the <i>Let’s Get Loud</i> singer took to the stage in Abu Dhabi on Thursday as part of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/02/06/jennifer-lopez-saadiyat-nights-abu-dhabi-tickets/" target="_blank">Saadiyat Nights</a>, seemingly shaking off the hurt and stepping into what she does best – performing. During her highly anticipated debut in the emirate, which lasted a little more than an hour, Lopez performed some of her greatest hits, interspersing them with personal reflections on lessons presumably learnt from difficulty and disappointment. Taking to the stage at 9.35pm, she opened the night with her fiery anthem <i>Dinero</i>, which featured a pre-recorded video of Cardi B rapping. This set the tone early, getting the audience on their feet. Lopez then addressed the sold-out crowd, expressing her gratitude. “We took a long trip to get here – a long, long way from home. But I am so very grateful. Thank you so much. Do you mind if I give you a little taste of what my home is like?” she asked before performing her 2002 hit <i>Jenny from the Block</i>. Continuing with tracks from that era, Lopez sang <i>Ain’t It Funny</i> and <i>I’m Real</i>, two songs she collaborated on with rapper Ja Rule. Surprisingly during the latter, she and her dancers broke into a routine midway through, moving along to the refrain from Kendrick Lamar’s <i>Not Like Us</i> before transitioning into <i>Love Don’t Cost a Thing</i>. After the high-energy tracks, Lopez took a break to speak to the audience, this time discussing love. In a heartfelt and personal moment, she shared: “When it comes to love, none of them are a fairy tale. That’s what they would have you believe when you’re little. I thought that. I thought when I was young, that love was this beautiful thing that was going to happen to me. But as I got older, I realised love is something very different. “Love is keeping your word, love is honouring your commitment, love is kindness and consideration and consistency and feeling safe and secure. That’s what love is." It sparked cheers from the crowd. She went on to say that despite everything she’s been through, she wouldn’t change a thing because of what she’s learnt. "In the low moments, you have two choices: you can let it destroy you and take you out, or you can let it help you grow and get better. I choose to get better." She concluded: “The funny thing about love is, it always starts out just like this,” before performing a stripped-down, intimate version of <i>If You Had My Love </i>with two backup singers. Lopez then sang <i>All I Have</i>, her 2002 duet with LL Cool J, a track about moving on after a breakup. Coincidentally, as she performed it, a few sparse drops of rain began to fall, making the moment even more poignant. Lopez's next tune made it clear her setlist was devised with a narrative in mind. She brought back the energy with 2009's <i>Louboutins</i>, a track about female empowerment. She continued with the theme by performing <i>Booty </i>and <i>Ain’t Your Mama</i>, showcasing intricate choreography and proving that at 55, she’s still got it. Lopez then took another break to speak, referencing her cancelled summer tour. “I took a little time off last year, so this is my first big concert back with you guys. It just feels good to be with you again. Thank you so much,” she said as she soaked in the moment, looking towards the cheering crowd. Next, she performed <i>Can’t Get Enough</i>, one of her more recent tracks, followed by her 2005 hit<i> Get Right</i>, where she recreated the famous stick dance from the music video. Another video montage played, perhaps signalling a new era before Lopez returned after an outfit change. She belted out the opening lyrics of Gloria Gaynor’s <i>I Will Survive </i>before seamlessly transitioning into her dance hit <i>Waiting for Tonight</i> as – just like much of the night – the crowd were on their feet dancing and singing along. She finished the show with the powerful anthems <i>On the Floor</i> and <i>Let’s Get Loud</i> before closing out the evening with <i>Dance Again</i> – a track she once credited as helping her get through a rough divorce. Although it’s hard to definitively say whether Lopez had a specific message in mind during her show, the energy, empowerment and joy of the night proved that – despite the adversity she has faced – she’s not just surviving, but thriving.