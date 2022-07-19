Jennifer Lopez's style evolution in 64 photos: from Jenny from the Block to Mrs Affleck

We know her as Jennifer Lopez, JLo or Jenny from the Block. However, this week the Bronx-born singer announced she's going by a new name: Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

The Let's Get Loud singer, 52, married Ben Affleck, 49, in a low-key Las Vegas wedding ceremony. Naturally, all eyes were on the bride and, more specifically, what she wore.

For her Las Vegas nuptials, she chose a dress by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad, known to be one of her favourites. The white, lace off-the-shoulder long-sleeve gown featured a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and fishtail train, and was paired with a matching lace trim veil from the same designer.

After finding fame playing the lead role in biopic Selena (1997), Lopez went on to become one of the world's most famous triple threats: singer, dancer, actress.

During her career, where she has racked up everything from Billboard Awards to Golden Globe nominations, the Jenny from the Block singer has been a red carpet stalwart, making headlines and best-dressed list thanks to her penchant for ultra-glamorous gowns.

She regularly turns to maisons such as Valentino or Versace and she's long been a supporter of labels from the Arab world, helping designers such as Murad and Georges Hobeika become Hollywood go-tos.

One of her most notable style moments along the way was the Versace jungle print dress she wore to the Grammy Awards in 2000.

Reflecting on the dress 19 years later, she said on the Moments of Fashion YouTube series: "Probably, my biggest fashion moment ever was wearing the green Versace jungle print dress.

"It was a frenzy ... The [camera] flashes started going in a way that [they don't] usually. There was an extra kinetic energy there."

As well as a memorable impact in the fashion world, the dress played a role in the world of technology, as it encouraged Google to create Google Images.

"Years later I found out that because of that night and because of that dress, Google Images was actually created," Lopez said. "So many people went searching for this and they had no way to search a picture at that time on the Internet, so they created Google Images," she explains, before joking: "I'm just wondering, where is my cheque?".

