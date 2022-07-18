Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have tied the knot in a small Las Vegas wedding on Saturday.

The Jenny From the Block singer shared photos in a newsletter of herself wearing a white lace dress with a veil while holding a bouquet. Her actor-director partner wore a white tuxedo. She shared the photos through her website onthejlo.com, captioning them: “We did it!”

In one video, she twirls for the camera and the person filming says: “Oooh! Someone's getting married!”

It seems the wedding was an impromptu decision. According to People magazine, the couple flew to the desert city in Nevada and wed at a chapel late on Saturday.

A marriage licence dated Saturday, July 16, was obtained in their name from Clark County, according to details posted by the county clerk's office.

A second video, shot by Affleck and shared by Lopez, was filmed in a small public toilet. After panning the room, he focuses on himself in the mirror and says: “This was my wedding changing area.”

The pair, widely known as “Bennifer”, have married 20 years after they first started dating in 2002. They were engaged but broke up in 2004. In the years after, they both married other partners.

In May 2021, they went public as a couple once again and announced their second engagement in April.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted,” Lopez said in the newsletter.

The newsletter was signed “Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck,” suggesting that she is changing her name.

In a photo posted to Instagram, Lopez is wearing a silver band on her wedding finger. The image is captioned “Sadie! #iykyk”. Sadie references Funny Girl's Sadie, Sadie lyrics: “I'm Sadie, Sadie, married lady”.

