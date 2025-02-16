Christina Aguilera performed to a sold-out crowd at Saadiyat Nights. Victor Besa / The National
Christina Aguilera performed to a sold-out crowd at Saadiyat Nights. Victor Besa / The National

Culture

Music & On-stage

Review: Christina Aguilera revisits 26 years of hits with her unmistakable vocals and high-energy performance

The singer performed for the first time in 17 years in the UAE capital as part of Saadiyat Nights

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

February 16, 2025