The story of Maroon 5 in 10 songs, from 'Sugar' to 'Moves Like Jagger'

One of the biggest music tours doing the rounds this year is Maroon 5's. The big-selling pop group have been playing the hits throughout the US and in Latin America before arriving in the Middle East this week.

Led by singer and former The Voice US mentor Adam Levine, Maroon 5 will take the Etihad Arena stage in Abu Dhabi on Friday as part of the Middle East leg of a tour that included a breathtaking show at the Giza Pyramids in Egypt on Tuesday.

Speaking to The National before their Abu Dhabi gig, keyboardist PJ Morton said the band aims to please with a set list packed with back-to-back hits.

"We were able to work out a new set list post-pandemic that is very joyful and about having a good time," he said. "I think this is what is needed after being shut down for so long. We all need it.”

With Maroon 5 celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut single Harder to Breathe this year, here are 10 songs that encapsulate their journey from former unsuccessful musicians to one of the world’s biggest pop acts.

1. ‘Soap Disco’ (1994)

Maroon 5 formed out of the ashes of former group Kara’s Flower.

Featuring Levine, guitarist Jesse Carmichael, former bassist and drummer Mickey Madden and drummer Ryan Dusick, the group had a bolder and rockier sound more comparable to the likes of Oasis and Weezer.

Soap Disco was one of the earlier singles and despite not registering on the charts, the ebullient melodies and catchy chorus boded well for the band's next incarnation.

2. ‘Harder to Breath’ (2002)

Maroon 5's debut single turns 20 years old in July and it remains timeless.

The strident guitar riffs carrying the track also point to the fact that the new outfit didn't totally ditch the sound of Kara's Flowers.

The new feature here is the lighter touch in Levine's voice, which led to the group being compared to successful pop-funk acts Jamiroquai and Stevie Wonder.

3. 'This Love' (2004)

This was the era where albums had a longer shelf life, meaning singles from the collection can be released as far as two years after the album release.

Such was the case with This Love, which was riding high on the back of Maroon 5's 2002 debut album, Songs About Jane, and the group's relentless touring schedule.

The swooning mid-tempo ballad was pure ear candy and became a mainstay on the radio, landing the group with their first US No 1 single.

4. 'Makes Me Wonder' (2007)

The band got their funk on for the lead single of their second album It Won't be Before Long.

With Maroon 5 branded as pop music's newest stars, the group used that success to fund a pristinely produced track full of zippy keyboards and danceable bass lines, which is all carried by another dynamic vocal performance by Levine.

The song landed them a Grammy Award the following year for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

5. ‘Hands All Over’ (2010)

Eight albums since their inception and three albums in, Maroon 5 have, for better and worse, established their sound of commercially radio friendly pop and RnB.

Hands All Over gave fans what they wanted and shot straight to the top of the US charts.

6. ‘Moves like Jagger’ (2011)

Songs referencing other singers can succumb to cringe — refer to the awful Do it with Madonna by The Androids — but Maroon 5 pulled it off with this blistering summer jam.

Such is Levine's vocal command here, from the lascivious crooning in the verse and irresistible falsetto in the chorus, that you almost forget Christina Aguilera’s solid contribution towards the end.

The man in question, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, approved the track.

In an interview with BBC Radio in 2011, he described Moves like Jagger as "very flattering."

7. ‘One More Night’ (2012)

The band freshened things up by adding a looping reggae bass line to this silky pop tune.

The group's newest member, keyboardist PJ Morton, also demonstrated why he was a shrewd choice by adding some vibrant colour to the sonic mix.

One More Night became an international success and topped the charts in multiple territories in the US and Europe.

8. ‘Animals’ (2014)

By this stage, Maroon 5 were all about chart domination.

To achieve this, the band's chief songwriter Levine expanded his net of collaborators including EDM DJ Benny Blanco and Swedish producer Shellback.

The trio cooked up this slinky ode to carnal delights that came with a creepy music video inspired by the 2000 horror film American Psycho.

9. ‘Sugar’ (2014)

While Maroon 5 have been a mainstay at the topper echelons of the charts for two decades, it is with Sugar that they finally have a track that can be considered a timeless pop classic.

This breezy disco jam has an absolute bullseye of a chorus that will have you singing along immediately.

It is also aided by a brilliant and joyous video of the band cruising around Los Angeles and playing surprise slots at people's weddings.

10. ‘Memories’ (2019)

Despite the success, critics never really warmed to Maroon 5's hodgepodge of styles but the dour reviews thrown at this track are unwarranted. Memories is a tender ballad about cherishing the people we love and the experiences shared.

The track, understandably, has taken on more resonance in the face of the pandemic and has now become a cornerstone of their latest world tour.