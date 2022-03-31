Christina Aguilera's style evolution in 47 photos: ‘Dirrty’ pop star to fashion risk taker

Christina Aguilera exploded on to the music scene in the late 1990s.

With her brand of catchy pop came a very definitive sense of style, think crop tops, low-hung trousers, pleather and bright colours. It was a masterclass in late 1990s, early 2000s fashion.

The singer, 41, who first found fame as a child star in The Mickey Mouse Club, alongside Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake, made a concerted effort to play with fashion early in her career.

"I'm a risk-taker and I've always been like that, especially when it comes to fashion," she said in an early interview.

Christina Aguilera, seen here in 2003, was the poster girl for early 2000s trends, including cargo pants and shredded crop tops, which have newly come back into fashion. AFP

After she left behind her casual two-pieces and chaps, Aguilera turned to labels such as Roberto Cavalli, Monique Lhuillier and Atelier Versace for colourful looks in her early red carpet appearances, when she dabbled in golden-era Hollywood styling around 2004.

Far from loyal to one atelier, she has also sported designs by Elie Saab, Versace, Vanitas and Valentino for her more glamorous events.

As her career progressed, so did her style. Moving from her Genie in a Bottle era to Lady Marmalade, Dirrty and Beautiful, her music became grittier and so did her fashion. She moved away from prom dresses and gowns towards more structured looks and bodycon, with lashings of pleather, leather and latex.

Pamella Roland, Marc Bouwer, Alexander Wang and Emanuel Ungaro were behind some of her most identifiable looks of the mid-2000s.

Christina Aguilera wears a green Elie Saab gown at the premiere of 'Burlesque' on November 15, 2010 in Los Angeles. AFP

Later in her career, deep shades of black, red and purple have made up the bulk of her sartorial colour palette for red carpet appearances, with the odd pure-white look thrown in for contrast.

Most recently, she has opted for directional pieces from Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran, along with Helmut Lang, Balmain and Jean Paul Gaultier. The pink and red gown by Israeli designer Galia Lahav, which she wore to the 2020 Mulan premiere, stood out as a flash of vibrant colour.

As is the cyclical nature of fashion, Aguilera's early 2000s looks are very much on-trend once again, with low-hung waistlines, thin belts, crop tops, cargo trousers and exposed underwear making regular catwalk and red carpet reappearances on the likes of Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber.