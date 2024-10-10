Christina Aguilera to perform in Abu Dhabi as part of Saadiyat Nights 2025

Christina Aguilera is coming to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/01/07/mariah-carey-abu-dhabi-concert-review-saadiyat-nights/" target="_blank">Saadiyat Nights</a> next year. The American singer will take to the stage on February 15 as part of the open-air concert series, with tickets now on sale. Aguilera rose to fame in the late 1990s with her debut single <i>Genie in a Bottle</i>, and quickly established herself as one of the biggest stars in pop music. She has won five Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist, and has sold more than 75 million records worldwide. Known for her vocal versatility, she has explored genres ranging from pop and RnB to jazz and Latin music. Aguilera has released nine studio albums and some of her biggest hits include <i>Beautiful</i>, <i>Fighter </i>and <i>Dirrty</i>. She last performed in the UAE during the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2022/03/31/christina-aguilera-and-norah-jones-keep-it-high-and-low-at-expo-2020-dubai/" target="_blank">closing ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai</a>, which featured artists such as Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma. Meanwhile, Iranian pop star EBI (real name Ebrahim Hamedi) will also be performing at Saadiyat Nights on January 4. He has had an impressive career that has spanned more than five decades, in which has released more than 30 albums and almost 100 singles, earning a dedicated fan base throughout generations. Expect to hear hits such as <i>Shab-e Yalda, Gole Yakh </i>and<i> Jaan-e Man</i>. Saadiyat Nights is an open-air music series set against the backdrop of Saadiyat Island's cultural landmarks. Acts already announced for next year include Boyz II Men on January 25 and Omar Khairat on February 1. Last year’s event featured a star-studded line-up of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/01/07/mariah-carey-abu-dhabi-concert-review-saadiyat-nights/" target="_blank">Mariah Carey</a>, Andrea Bocelli, Iranian pop star Googoosh, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/03/02/john-legend-closes-saadiyat-nights-concert-series-with-a-legendary-performance/" target="_blank">John Legend</a> and Alicia Keys. <i>Tickets are on sale now</i>