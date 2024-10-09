Les Miserables in Abu Dhabi: New large-scale adaptation coming to Etihad Arena in 2025

A new large-scale version of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/on-stage/review-a-heart-full-of-love-for-the-latest-les-miserables-at-dubai-opera-1.213382" target="_blank"><i>Les Miserables</i></a> is coming to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena next year. A 12-performance run of <i>Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular </i>has been announced by organisers Proactive Entertainment, in conjunction with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi. The 12 performances will be shown over 11 days from April 10 to 20, and tickets go on sale next week. The new show, which promises a grander production design built for larger venues and features a cast and orchestra of more than 65 people, will tour Europe before coming to the UAE. “The story and music of<i> </i><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/les-miserables-a-beginner-s-guide-1.256379" target="_blank"><i>Les Miserables </i></a>resonate deeply with audiences across the globe, and the Middle East is no exception,” said Nicolas Renna, chief executive of Proactive Entertainment. “The larger-than-life production will transport every audience member – regardless of generation or background – on a heart-rending tale told through some of the most powerful songs ever created.” Pre-sale ticket registration is open now on the Etihad Arena website and Platinum List. The presale starts on Monday, October 14 for registered users, with a general sale beginning on October 17. Prices will be announced soon. The world's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/10/05/just-stop-oil-protesters-halt-les-miserables-performance/" target="_blank">longest-running musical</a> is based on a<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/interview-dominic-west-lily-collins-and-david-oyelowo-on-the-bbc-s-new-adaptation-of-les-miserables-1.808625" target="_blank"> novel by Victor Hugo</a> and was adapted <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/les-miserables-production-required-great-attention-to-detail-1.452942" target="_blank">into a popular film</a> in 2012 starring Anne Hathaway and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/hugh-jackman-takes-on-dream-role-in-les-miserables-1.257879" target="_blank">Hugh Jackman</a>, receiving <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/adele-and-les-miserables-cast-rehearse-for-oscars-1.328897" target="_blank">eight Academy Award nominations </a>the following year. The theatre show came to Dubai Opera for an 18-performance run in November 2016, three months after the venue opened. In a review of the 2016 show, <i>The National</i> wrote: “Of course, any show can be held back by the theatre hosting it. That's where this version of <i>Les Miserables </i>stands out from most around the world. “Quite simply, the people of Dubai – indeed the UAE – should be proud of what they have on their doorstep. The venue is magnificent – from seating to acoustics. And the stage setting, surely, cannot be beaten. So good was the scenery, one could at times be forgiven for believing you were at the cinema.”