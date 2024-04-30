Broadway musical Chicago to dazzle Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena

The longest-running American musical in Broadway history, Chicago, is returning to the UAE for a limited-season run at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena from September 12 to 22.

A tale of passion, murder, greed, betrayal and redemption, the hit musical first appeared on Broadway 27 years ago, and has since played at top venues around the world, including London's West End, Sydney, Tokyo, Seoul, Paris, Berlin Madrid and Dubai.

It has also won a host of awards including six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy.

A 2002 film adaptation, starring Renee Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Richard Gere, went on to win six Oscars the following year, including one for Best Picture.

Chicago follows two fiercely competitive women accused of murder – aspiring jazz performer Roxie Hart and vaudeville Velma Kelly – who fight for fame in an attempt to avoid the gallows.

The show produced many popular songs including All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango and Razzle Dazzle.

Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Photo: Proactiv Entertainment

Chicago is brought to Abu Dhabi by Proactiv Entertainment, who've also staged hit musicals The Lion King and Hamilton at the Etihad Arena.

“We are thrilled to bring the classic and timeless production of Chicago to Abu Dhabi. This is one of the most successful and most loved musicals out there. You haven’t experienced Broadway until you’ve seen Chicago,” said chief executive Nicolas Renna.

Broadway producers Barry and Fran Weissler added: “We are thrilled to be bringing Chicago to Abu Dhabi. The show continues to be as fresh, vibrant and relevant as the day we opened on Broadway. The legendary John Kander, Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse created a near perfect musical. Whether you are a seasoned theatergoer or a first-timer, Chicago delivers must-see entertainment.”

Pre-sale tickets for Chicago will go on sale on Thursday for those who registered, with general tickets available from Monday.

More information is available at etihadarena.ae