Evolution of Russell Crowe, from Oscar glory to B-movie king

Russell Crowe has been many things to different people. To some, he is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/gladiator-turns-20-many-of-the-most-famous-scenes-were-filmed-in-morocco-s-ait-benhaddou-1.1018271" target="_blank">Maximus Decimus Meridius</a>, the gladiator who overcame slavery to fight for his honour. To others, he is genius mathematician John Nash, a Nobel Prize winner in the field of economics who lived with schizophrenia. Throughout his long career, Crowe has thrown himself into his craft, bringing to life memorable characters. Even at 60, the New Zealander is showing no signs of slowing down, taking work in various genres for films with lower budgets than he had been accustomed to. This year, Crowe appears in <i>Sleeping Dogs</i>, a crime thriller alongside <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/06/23/15-actresses-who-shaved-their-heads-for-a-role-cate-blanchett-kristen-stewart-and-more/" target="_blank">Karen Gillan</a>, as well as <i>The Exorcism</i>, a horror film alongside Sam Worthington. But he’s not remaining in B-movie territory for long, as he will star in Sony’s <i>Spider-Man</i> universe film <i>Kraven the Hunter</i> Aaron Taylor-Johnson, set to come out in December. Admiration for the actor transcends generations. To celebrate his work, here's a look back on Crowe’s career. Crowe began acting at a young age, appearing on different Australian television shows. His first break was when he appeared on Australia’s number-one soap opera, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/2022/06/10/neighbours-australias-longest-running-soap-shoots-final-episode/" target="_blank"><i>Neighbours</i></a>. He played a character named Kenny Larkin for four episodes in 1987. After his big television debut, Crowe worked in Australian films, none of which was successful enough until his breakout hit <i>Romper Stomper</i> in 1992. In the film, Crowe plays Hando, a neo-Nazi skinhead who commits acts of violence and intimidation against minorities in Australia. The film was a commercial hit in the country, with Crowe’s performance likened to Malcolm McDowell's in <i>A Clockwork Orange</i>. After <i>Romper Stomper</i>, Crowe remained in Australia and kept working his way up until 1995 when he was cast in his first Hollywood film: Sam Raimi’s western <i>The Quick and The Dead</i>. He was thrust into the deep end of the film, working alongside veterans Gene Hackman and Sharon Stone and up-and-coming talents such as Leonardo DiCaprio. A commercial flop upon release, the film developed a cult following years later. It also helped in showcasing Crowe’s talent in America. The same year, he starred in the cybercrime science-fiction film <i>Virtuosity</i> alongside <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/09/01/denzel-washington-action-movie-star/" target="_blank">Denzel Washington</a>, who was also a rising star at the time. Unfortunately for Crowe, it was his second commercial flop that year. That wouldn’t hinder the actor’s rise though, as two years later he starred in his first commercial and critical hit, <i>LA Confidential</i>. The neo-noir crime thriller also starred Guy Pearce, Kim Basinger and Kevin Spacey. It grossed more than $125 million globally and was nominated for nine Academy Awards, taking home Best Actress in a Supporting Role and Best Adapted Screenplay. After that, Hollywood’s top directors were lining up to work with Crowe and he starred in Michael Mann’s <i>The Insider</i> alongside Al Pacino. The film was another critical hit, earning seven Academy Award nominations, including Crowe’s first. He lost to his <i>LA Confidential </i>co-star Spacey, but wouldn’t have to wait too long to win one. After working with Mann, he then teamed up with Sir Ridley Scott. The result was a critically acclaimed and emotional film set during the Roman Empire. <i>Gladiator</i>, which also starred Joaquin Phoenix, Oliver Reed, Richard Harris and Derek Jacobi, won five Oscars, including Best Actor for Crowe. He also starred in Ron Howard’s <i>A Beautiful Mind,</i> earning a third Oscar nod though he lost to his <i>Virtuosity</i> co-star Washington. And led the Napoleonic war naval epic <i>Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World,</i> which earned 10 Oscar nods. Crowe would then return to work with the same directors again – with Howard in <i>Cinderella Man </i>and with Scott in <i>A Good Year, American Gangster, Body of Lies</i> and <i>Robin Hood</i>. During the early 2010s, Crowe was becoming more experimental and braver with his casting choices. He began the decade with an appearance in a Kung-fu film directed by Wu-Tang Clan member RZA called <i>The Man with the Iron Fists</i>. He also starred as Javert in the big-screen adaptation of the beloved musical <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/10/05/just-stop-oil-protesters-disrupt-performance-of-les-miserables-in-london/" target="_blank"><i>Les Miserables</i></a> and the superhero flick <i>Man of Steel</i> as the father of Superman, Jor-El, a role once played by Marlon Brando. As the years ticked by, his leading man roles morphed to mirror his ageing, particularly in 2014's <i>Noah, </i>a film directed by Darren Aronofsky, and 2016’s <i>The Nice Guys</i> alongside Ryan Gosling. In both, Crowe leaned into the fact he was getting older and displayed different aspects of his talents. In <i>Noah</i>, Crowe was solemn and determined, bringing the biblical character a lot of reverence. In <i>The Nice Guys</i>, he comfortably portrayed his wit, keeping up with Gosling and sometimes even outshining him. During the past six years, Crowe has started appearing in films with smaller budgets, often in the horror or action genre. These films are referred to as B-movies because they used to play after the A-movie, or the big blockbuster, in theatres. Today, they are accepted as smaller projects with straightforward plots. Highlights include 2020’s <i>Unhinged, </i>in which he plays a man out of control who wreaks havoc after a road rage incident. Another highlight is <i>The Pope’s Exorcist,</i> a horror movie where he plays Father Gabriel Amorth, based on a real-life exorcist. In 2022, Crowe was appointed by the mayor of Rome to be its ambassador. Crowe was given a plaque and the title of “ambassador of Rome to the world”. The mayor said the city was giving the plaque “as the symbol of friendship and affection". As his character died at the end of the first film, it’s unlikely. Although, a cameo through a flashback is not completely off the table. As for his next projects, Marvel fans can look forward to <i>Kraven the Hunter,</i> in which Crowe will play Nikolai Kravinoff, the father of Kraven, portrayed by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/03/20/aaron-taylor-johnson-roles-james-bond/" target="_blank">Taylor-Johnson</a>. Crowe is also set to star in a film about the Nuremberg trials where he will portray Hermann Goring. The cast includes Michael Shannon, Rami Malek and Richard E Grant. There’s no telling what sorts of projects we can expect to see Crowe in as he has become very eclectic with his project choices. Will he reunite with Scott in a future film? Will he be nominated for an Oscar for a fourth time? One thing remains certain, Crowe has been one of the most reliable talents in Hollywood for the past 30 years, and he is still delivering enigmatic and compelling performances today.