From left, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stars Catherine O'Hara, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder and Justin Theroux. PA
From left, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stars Catherine O'Hara, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder and Justin Theroux. PA

Culture

Film & TV

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice review: The vibes are right, but something feels wrong

It's showtime for Tim Burton's legacy sequel, which is fun and inventive on its surface but lacks the emotional honesty of the 1989 original

William Mullally
William Mullally

September 04, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit