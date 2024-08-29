Jeweller Faberge partners with Tim Burton and Colleen Atwood for Beetlejuice sequel

<i>Beetlejuice Beetlejuice </i>is Tim Burton’s sequel to 1988’s wildly successful<i> Beetlejuice</i> and sees the return of actors Michael Keaton as the anarchic titular character and Winona Ryder as death-obsessed Lydia. It also sees Burton reunite with his long-time collaborator, costume designer Colleen Atwood. Together, the pair have worked on many of Burton’s films, including <i>Edward Scissorhands</i>, <i>Alice in Wonderland</i>, <i>Sleepy Hollow</i>, <i>Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street</i>, as well as the original <i>Beetlejuice </i>film of 1988, with Atwood fleshing out Burton’s unique vision. The resulting designs, which are beautifully over the top and vampy, have earned Atwood many accolades, including Academy Awards for costumes for <i>Sleepy Hollow</i> and <i>Alice in Wonderland</i>. Now in a new era of their working relationship, the pair are marking the release of <i>Beetlejuice Beetlejuice</i> – their 13th film together – by joining forces with the Russian-French jewellery house of Faberge, to create a collection of Beetlejuice-inspired fine jewellery. Made in 18k white gold, the collection comprises 22 pieces, including earrings, collar bars, rings, lapel pins and pendants, which all echo the distinctive Atwood-designed black-and-white striped suit worn by the film’s titular character. An egg-shaped pendant, which nods to Faberge’s history as jeweller to the Russian Tsars, is made in a spiral of bands of white diamonds interspersed with segments of black enamel, ruby or emerald. A spiralled ring, meanwhile, is made from white diamonds and either ruby or emeralds that ends in the head of the Beetlejuice creature, the Sandworm, while the Spiral Bombe ring is a tightening whirl of diamond and emerald or ruby with a matching oval stone in the centre of the vortex. A lapel pin is white gold topped with the head of Beetlejuice as a Headworm, a creepy face that also appears on either end of the collar bar. Held together by the scaly body of the Headworm, it loops around an oval emerald or ruby in the centre. Made in collaboration with Faberge’s creative director, Josina von dem Bussche-Kessell, she explains what it was like to work with the duo, who have won several awards. “Colleen and Tim are true innovators and creative geniuses in their storytelling, and together, we have created a collection which is modern and humorous and pays homage to their work on the big screen. It has been an extremely harmonious collaboration, filled with pure joy all the way.”