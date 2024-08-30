Venice Film Festival red carpet highlights, with Angelina Jolie and Winona Ryder

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/07/23/venice-film-festival-arab-middle-east/" target="_blank">Venice Film Festival</a> hosted the premiere of Angelina Jolie's latest film <i>Maria</i>, a biopic about opera singer Maria Callas. Playing the title role, Jolie arrived in a look that channelled the late American-Greek soprano. Dressed in a nude custom-made Tamara Ralph fitted gown, worn with a faux fur stole, Jolie paired the look with a slick of bright red lipstick. Cate Blanchett, meanwhile, wore a look by Armani Prive, including a backless jacket strung with loops of pearls. <i>Money Heist</i> star Ursula Corbero donned a deep red, fringed dress by Bottega Veneta on the red carpet of <i>El Jockey (Kill the Jockey)</i>. Also in red was the South Korean actress Jung Ho-yeon, who arrived at the premiere of <i>Disclaimer</i> in custom Louis Vuitton by womenswear designer Nicolas Ghesquiere. The red carpet for <i>Maria </i>was filled with glamourous looks, including a feminine pink gown by designer Alberta Ferretti worn by festival patron, Sveva Alviti, and a custom-made Loewe caped dress worn by Taylor Russell. Tim Burton's <i>Beetlejuice Beetlejuice </i>raised the curtain for proceedings on Wednesday. Having kept audiences waiting for more than 35 years for the sequel to his original <i>Beetlejuice</i>, the follow-up reunites Michael Keaton in the title role and Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, who is now grown up. Jenna Ortega plays Astrid, Lydia's daughter. With the gothic overtones of the film, naturally, the stars leaned into this for the red carpet, with Ryder arriving in a beautifully severe look by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/06/06/new-chanel-designer-following-virginie-viard-resignation/" target="_blank">Chanel</a> – a black tailored jacket and waistcoat, paired with a tulle skirt and dress blouse. Ortega, meanwhile, arrived in a dramatic all-red confection by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2023/12/17/dior-lady-art-history-diana/" target="_blank">Christian Dior</a> that wrapped around the torso before opening into a full skirt. Another returning star from the original film, Catherine O’Hara, wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown that looked like it was spun from a spider's web, while Keaton looked dapper in a formal all-black tuxedo. Monica Bellucci wore an all-black custom Vivienne Westwood dress and arrived with her partner, director Burton, who wore matching black. Willem Dafoe donned a dark navy suit with a black shirt and tie, while Justin Theroux chose a white tuxedo jacket over black trousers. French actress and this year's jury president Isabelle Huppert arrived in an oversized, cowl-necked Balenciaga dress, while Cate Blanchett looked serene in a banded, champagne dress by Armani Prive that was embroidered with tiny pearls.