Jisoo, Jenna Ortega and Jennifer Lawrence among celebrities at Paris Fashion Week

K-pop fans screamed in delight at the arrival of Blackpink's Jisoo at the Christian Dior show for spring summer 2024 in Paris on Tuesday.

A face for the French luxury house since May last year, the Blackpink singer is a regular at Maria Grazia Chiuri's shows, and pulls in a vocal crowd at every appearance.

Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy – an ambassador for the past two years – and actress Jennifer Lawrence, who has been linked to Dior since 2012, were both guests to the show called Not Her that played out against a backdrop created by artist Ele Bellantoni.

Wednesday star Jenny Ortega was also a guest, along with former model Elle Macpherson and actress Charlize Theron, who has been the face of Dior J'Adore perfume since 2004.

Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat also made an appearance, as did the Thai acting duo know as MileApo – made up of Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, also called Apo, and Phakphum Romsaithong, whose nickname is Mile.

Batman star Robert Pattinson was also in attendance and posed for the cameras ahead of the show, as did model Natalia Vodianova along with her husband and Dior vice chairman Antoine Arnault.

Paris Fashion Week runs until October 3