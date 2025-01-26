Ramadan 2025: Budget iftars under Dh300 in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/03/16/quit-smoking-tips-ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> is expected to begin on March 1 this year, with final confirmation awaited from the UAE's moon-sighting committee. Restaurants across the Emirates have commenced their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2023/03/24/ramadan-hydration-tips-fasting/" target="_blank">iftar and suhoor preparations</a> – with elaborate buffets and set menus expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks. For those seeking a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/02/16/mika-review-abu-dhabi-yas-marina/" target="_blank">budget option</a> when looking to break fast, here are some restaurants that offer iftar menus for Dh300 or less. <b>Price: </b>Dh149 The hotel in the Tourist Club Area will host its iftar at the Balcon Lounge and Terrace, complete with qanun live music. The buffet, as well as several live cooking stations, will serve up traditional Middle Eastern mezze, including a hearty lamb ouzi, plus <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/drinks-to-look-forward-to-during-ramadan-1.105104" target="_blank">Ramadan juices</a>. <i>Throughout Ramadan; sunset-8.30pm; Tourist Club Area; 056 515 3388</i> <b>Price: </b>Dh180 The Yas Island hotel will host a daily iftar at all-day dining restaurant Al Noor. Traditional Ramadan dishes will be served buffet-style at live cooking stations. Visitors will be entertained by a live qanun performance after prayers. <i>Throughout Ramadan; sunset-10.30pm; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; 050 662 4957</i> <b>Price: </b>Dh249 Al Shorfa Lounge at Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi is hosting a daily al fresco iftar throughout the holy month. The buffet will feature traditional and international dishes, with live cooking stations. There is also a shisha menu, and following the iftar buffet, there is an a la carte suhoor on offer from 9.30pm each night. <i>Throughout Ramadan; sunset-11pm; Dh180 per person; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; 050 662 4957</i> <b>Price: </b>Dh300 Get back to basics with a stripped-back iftar served under the stars. At Mleiha National Park (about an hour's drive from Downtown Dubai), guests can enjoy a feast of Arabic dishes – such as lentil soup, mezze platters, a selection of meaty grills and a range of rich desserts – while listening to live oud music. The Dh300 basic package also includes a camel ride or nature walk, and further experiences such as a fossil discovery tour can be added to the booking. They also provide a transfer service starting from Dh450 for up to four people. <i>Daily throughout Ramadan; from 5.30pm; 052 910 8567</i> <b>Price: </b>Dh149 This Indian restaurant in Dubai Mall will serve a thali filled with South Asian classics. Each table will also be served a plate of mixed dates, fresh fruits and masala chai. On the menu are starters such as samosa, onion bhaji and makhmali tiger prawns. Mains will include butter chicken, fish coconut curry and Awadhi gosht biryani, served with freshly baked tandoori naan. Diners can end the meal with saffron jalebi and laccha rabri. <i>Throughout Ramadan; sunset-9.30pm; Dubai Mall; 04 438 4001</i> <b>Price: </b>Dh225 Iftar at this <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/08/28/jamavar-dubai-indian-restaurant-review/" target="_blank">new Indian restaurant</a> in Address Residences Opera District will begin with a selection of dry fruits and dates. The first course will include steamed and fried bites, including khaman dhokla, mirchi pakoras and arbi tuks. Next up will be a kebab platter with tandoori prawns and lamb seekh kabab. Vegetarian options are available, too, such as ajwaini paneer tikka and palak tikki. For mains, guests can choose between Hyderabadi keema biryani with goat or vegetable biryani. Dessert options will include gulab jamun and sheer khurma. <i>Throughout Ramadan; sunset-8pm; Downtown Dubai; 04 553 7852</i> <b>Price: </b>Dh280 The dining spot in Jumeirah Al Naseem will be serving a four-course sharing-style iftar menu, inclusive of soup, starters, mains and desserts, plus dry fruits. A Ramadan mocktail made in-house with tamarind, apple, lemon, ginger and cardamom is also on the cards. Dishes include rock corn, gyoza, steak frites and chicken robata. <i>Throughout Ramadan; sunset-8pm; Umm Suqeim 3; 04 423 2238</i> <b>Price: </b>Dh300 This restaurant in the DIFC by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/chef-izu-ani-on-opening-two-new-dubai-eateries-with-every-restaurant-i-put-myself-in-a-different-situation-1.951608" target="_blank">Gaia chef Izu Ani</a> will offer an authentic Middle Eastern dinner. The iftar will start with dates and lentil soup, followed by hot and cold mezze, such as baba ghanoush, dolma, beef sambousek, beef kibbeh and spinach fatayer. Mains will include lamb shank and grilled chicken served with maqluba rice. Traditional desserts such as kunafa, Umm Ali and a fruit platter will be served, too. <i>Throughout Ramadan; from sunset; the DIFC; 04 570 6289</i> <b>Price: </b>Dh250 for two A popular breakfast spot, Jones the Grocer is making its evening menu the main event over the holy month. After sunset, it will be serving sharing platters for two. The seafood platter includes whole fried sea bream, garlic and chilli prawn skewers, crispy calamari and zhoug sauce. The meat platter features grilled flank steak, harissa-marinated chicken, spiced beef kofta and roasted red pepper sauce. <i>Throughout Ramadan; sunset-11.30pm; Palm West Beach; 052 527 1750</i> <b>Price: </b>Dh150 Enjoy a vegan three-course meal and a drink for Dh150 at Planet Terra this Ramadan. After some welcome dates, diners can enjoy a starter of either a mini mezze selection, or soup of the day. Main dishes can be selected from the cafe's main menu (dishes include tofu garlic wrap, tempeh souvlaki and kimchi pad thai) or a special Ramadan menu. Ten per cent of proceeds from the Ramadan set menu will be donated to Heal Palestine during the holy month, and the restaurant promises to match the final figure as the month closes, too. <i>Throughout Ramadan; noon-10.30pm; The Greens; 04 578 200</i> <b>Price: </b>Dh300 The Mediterranean-inspired restaurant at West Palm Beach has a hearty menu in a thoughtfully designed setting, with rugs, cushions and lanterns. It begins with an “essentials basket” of orange juice, laban, dates, apricots and figs. That is followed by lentil soup, prawn halloumi and a trio of hummus, olive tapenade and tzatziki with homemade pita. Two mains can be chosen from four options: margherita pizza, pastrami sandwich, chicken pesto sandwich and Izu baguette. The feast finishes with a fresh fruit platter. <i>Throughout Ramadan; 6pm-8pm; The Club – West Palm Bea</i>c<i>h; 044 52 3344</i> <b>Price: </b>Dh149 La Serre at C2 City Walk offers a Parisian twist to a traditional iftar with its three-course sharing menu. Guests start with a selection of dates, nuts, dried fruits and laban before diving into lentil soup, beetroot hummus, hot mezze and fattoush salad. There are three mains to choose from – baby chicken with mash and green beans, truffle rigatoni, and lamb rack – as well as two cake options for dessert: honey sponge and date. <i>Throughout Ramadan; sunset-9pm; City Walk C2; 052 377 3100</i> <b>Price: </b>Dh95 (weekdays), Dh160 (weekends) The Barsha Heights restaurant is hosting a daily Syrian-Lebanese iftar buffet. Culinary highlights include chef Tarik’s lamb leg and stuffed vine leaves, with an array of hot and cold dishes on offer. There will also be live oud music and an Arabic coffee station. <i>Throughout Ramadan; sunset-1am; Barsha Heights; 058 549 2188</i> <b>Price: </b>Dh75 Al Barsha has a few hidden gems and Querida considers itself one of them. It serves homestyle Mexican dishes in a cosy atmosphere, and its three-course iftar set menu is a bargain Dh75. The meal starts with dates taquito, a sweet twist to crispy tacos that is served with a hibiscus water. The main course is a spread of guacamole and salsas, paired with a quesadilla stuffed with slow-cooked beef, cheese and spices. Churros with caramel sauce are served for dessert. <i>Throughout Ramadan; sunset-9pm; Al Telal 14, 329th Road, Al Barsha; 04 333 9996</i> <b>Price: </b>Dh210 Enjoy a buffet-style feast at this all-day dining venue. As a qanun player creates the ambience, guests can check out a wide range of cuisine options, including live cooking stations, a varied seafood selection and an impressive dessert display. Outdoor seating overlooks the sea, but indoor seating is also available. The price per person reduces for group bookings of more than 15, with the lowest at Dh155 for 50-plus people. <i>Throughout Ramadan; sunset-10.30pm; Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah; 04 230 00759</i> <b>Price: </b>Dh89 Laid-back iftar dining is on the menu at LDC Kitchen + Coffee cafes around Dubai. Dishes include crispy chicken tenders, pizza and pasta, or butter chicken served with garlic flatbread. It is all you can eat for Dh89, meaning unlimited starters and mains, with one soft drink and a scoop of ice cream to end the feast. There are also all-day breakfast options, such as smoked salmon benni, buttermilk pancakes with a crunchy praline streusel topping and vegan oat and chia pudding. Classic Ramadan drinks such as Vimto granita are also available, but with an extra fee. <i>Throughout Ramadan; sunset-10pm, Sundays to Thursdays, and until 12pm on weekends; 0</i><i>50 199 4759 </i>