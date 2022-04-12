The Ramadan Arcade returns to Manarat Al Saadiyat with games, tournaments and workshops

The Ramadan Arcade is back at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

It was launched in 2018 to "embrace cultural traditions in a contemporary setting”, and more than 8,000 people attended the inaugural event.

As with every year, a series of cultural and social activities, alongside entertainment, is scheduled for the Ramadan Arcade, which runs from Thursday to Sunday, then again from April 21 to 24.

The event features a mix of games, art exhibitions, photography workshops, performances, shopping and food.

Let the games begin: from classic tabletop games, to arcade games, Playstation and much more, there’s a box for every type of gamer at #RamadanArcade!



Think you’ve got it in you to join the Ramadan Arcade FIFA Tournament?https://t.co/ufvcYnFZqg pic.twitter.com/H8yhrcw6so — Manarat Al Saadiyat (@ManaratSaadiyat) April 6, 2022

Visitors can play a selection of traditional and retro card and board games, such as Jakaro, Hokm and Barjees, as well as take part in tournaments, which will be held on a daily basis at 11pm.

Classic arcade games such as Pac Man, Mortal Kombat, Space Invaders and Mario Kart are available and players can also compete in Fifa tournaments on PlayStation.

This year, the Ramadan Arcade is presenting a solo photography exhibition by Emirati artist Fatma Ali Abed, running throughout the duration of the event from 9pm to 2am.

Other activities include the traditional preparation and presentation of Arabic coffee or gahwa, an astronomy and full moon sighting session led by Al Sadeem Astronomy, game design, and Ramadan art studio workshops.

There will also be performances organised by Bait Al Oud, an Abu Dhabi centre that offers courses and training in playing traditional instruments. It will also provide programmes to preserve Arab musical heritage.

Tickets to the Ramadan Arcade start at Dh40 for a one-day pass. An all-access ticket, granting entry across the eight-day event costs Dh200.

More information is at manaratalsaadiyat.ae.