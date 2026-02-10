Travelling to the UAE during Ramadan? What tourists need to know

Ramadan 2026 is right around the corner. Between (by current estimations) February 19 and March 18, Muslims all around the world begin daily fasting in the lead up to Eid Al Fitr, which is expected to fall on March 19.

While the holy month is one of the most spiritual times of the year, with not only Muslims, but many more living within the UAE looking forward to the lunar calendar event, it calls a different set of customs and behaviours from visitors than they might be accustomed to, especially if they've visited Dubai or Abu Dhabi at other times of the year.

As Ramadan falls entirely during the cooler months, when the emirates usually see their highest tourist volume, even holidaymakers might be experiencing the festivities for the first time.

While there are no rules in place for tourists visiting the UAE, there are several points visitors should be aware of during Ramadan. Here's what to know, and what to expect, when you land in the UAE.

Do tourists need to dress modestly during Ramadan?

It's advisable to dress modestly when visiting the UAE during Ramadan. Getty Images

Opting for more modest outfits is a sign of respect to those observing the holy month, so it is highly advisable.

“The recommended dress code to fit in with the Ramadan vibes is to dress more modestly by wearing something that covers the shoulders and something long enough to cover the knees,” says Ruqaya Al Hameeri, operations manager at the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding.

In places such as the mall, it's best to avoid tight clothing and to cover up if you're wearing a sleeveless top. Embrace the season by wearing colourful abayas, kaftans or hand-tailored kandura, which can be bought at souqs, markets and shops across the country. There’s no need for women to cover their hair unless they plan to visit a mosque.

That said, if you’re at the beach, by the pool or at a waterpark, beachwear is acceptable, even during Ramadan. Just cover up when you leave the waterside.

Is drinking water throughout the day permitted?

Of course, travellers and non-Muslims can drink water at any time during the day, but it is best to do so discreetly.

Can tourists eat during the fasting hours of Ramadan?

Tourists are not required to fast. However, visitors should be discreet when eating and drinking in public during the holy month.

“There aren’t any major laws during the fasting hours of Ramadan, but instead we have some etiquettes that are expected from non-Muslims. Some of these etiquettes are no eating, drinking, or smoking in public areas,” says Al Hameeri.

Are restaurants open during the day?

In 2026, most cafes and restaurants can operate normally, and many extend their hours to be open from morning until midnight. Yet the expectation of cultural sensitivity still applies.

Can you smoke in public during Ramadan?

It is advisable not to smoke in public places during the holy month. This applies to vaping, too.

Do children need to observe any rules?

Children are not required to fast or follow any set rules during Ramadan. Non-Muslim and Muslim children are exempt from fasting, as Islamic law states that children do not need to fast until they reach adulthood. However, many local children choose to join in by fasting with their families.

Are mosques open to tourists during Ramadan?

One of only a handful of mosques open to non-Muslims during Ramadan. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Selected mosques are open to tourists during Ramadan.

“Jumeirah Mosque is open to all throughout the year and especially during the month of Ramadan,” says Al Hameeri. One of only a handful of mosques open to non-Muslims, the place of worship has two daily sessions that visitors can attend, one at 10am and one at 2pm, every day except Friday.

In Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque welcomes tourists daily, although it closes each evening for iftar before reopening until 1am. If you’re in the area, you’ll likely hear the iftar cannon firing, which signals the end of the day's fasting and the start of maghrib prayers. In the final 10 days of Ramadan, the mosque will be closed to non-worshippers after sundown.

It's advisable to research the mosque's visitor policy before attending.

How has Ramadan in the UAE changed over the years?

Traditionally, Ramadan was observed very differently in the UAE – with only a few restaurants open during fasting hours. Even then, diners were seated behind curtains, there was no background music and many bars and clubs were closed for the month.

“The rules have relaxed a lot and I think it is a testament to the UAE’s understanding of its population and tourists visiting the UAE increasingly more and more throughout the years,” says Al Hameeri.

How can tourists take part in Ramadan?

Visit a Ramadan tent

Asateer Tent at Atlantis, The Palm. Photo: Atlantis

Every year, Ramadan tents add an extra element of festivity when it's time to break fast. In addition to the wide variety of dishes served, these purpose-built venues can be visual and architectural marvels.

Highlights around the UAE include Al Diwan at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and Asateer Tent at Atlantis, The Palm, both in Dubai, and Majlis by the Sea at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi.

See more Ramadan tents to visit here.

Join in the iftar and suhoor celebrations

A key part of Ramadan celebrations is breaking fast, as Muslims spend daylight hours abstaining from food and drink. During your visit, keep an eye out for special iftar (the first meal to break fast each day) menus, and aim to partake at least once to soak in the spirit of the month. Suhoor, the pre-dawn meal consumed during Ramadan, is also on offer at restaurants and hotels later in the evening, too.

At the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, the cultural iftar experience is a fascinating way to connect with the local culture. Participants can try traditional food, learn more about the meaning behind fasting and Ramadan, partake in a guided tour of the mosque, plus the chance to ask questions they may have to the knowledgeable Emirati guides.

Here are some iftars to visit in Dubai, and Abu Dhabi this year.

Visit a night market

A long-running tradition in the UAE is the country's Ramadan night markets, when stalls are set up at spots around the cities to serve shoppers from sunset until late. Wares on offer include dates, Arabic lanterns, kaftans, oud and henna. Many vendors are local businesses or artisans, and the market is a place to showcase and sell their products. Hai Ramadan is taking place at Expo City Dubai this year, or head to Ramadan District at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Plaza Terrace, where visitors can shop, snack and unwind in the shadow of Museum of the Future.

Try to fast

“Trying to fast during the holy month will really immerse tourists in the experience,” says Al Hameeri. To really embrace the holy month, try fasting even if it's just for a day or two.

Wish others 'Ramadan kareem'

While Ramadan kareem is the most widely used greeting during the holy month, travellers who want to embrace the season have a few other options.

“My favourite is mubarak alykom al shahr – it means congratulations on the month. But another easy one is Ramadan mubarak, which means Ramadan is a blessing,” says Al Hameeri.