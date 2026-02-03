Iftars in Dubai to suit every budget this Ramadan

This year is the first time in decades that Ramadan will fall entirely in winter in the UAE, making outdoor dining more appealing for those gathering for iftar. Across the emirates, hotels, restaurants and cafes are preparing special menus and seasonal offers to mark the holy month.

Here are some to check out.

Naughty Pizza (Dh149)

Iftar costs Dh149 at this pizza restaurant. Photo: Naughty Pizza

Naughty Pizza's iftar special has a set menu that includes starters such as slow-cooked beef crocchettone drizzled with truffle honey or black Angus ragu topped with parmesan. Mains include a signature pizza topped with pecorino cream and spicy buffalo sauce, as well as other pizza and pasta choices. Tiramisu or fried pizza dough balls with pistachio or Nutella sauce will be served for dessert. And of course, dates will be available for breaking fast.

From sunset until 9pm. Vezul Residence, Business Bay

Chival Global Social (Dh149)

Ramadan room packages include complimentary access to the hotel's iftar buffet. Photo: La Ville Hotel & Suites

Arabic fare, from hot and cold mezzes to live cooking stations, awaits at this relaxed yet chic iftar spot near Dubai's City Walk. Visitors can head to Chival at La Ville Hotel & Suites and tuck into as much as they like for Dh149, while hotel guests on Ramadan staycation deals can enjoy the daily buffet at no extra cost.

Food aside, the Ramadan spirit is brought to life with themed decor. Diners can enjoy the cool weather in the outdoor seating, or relax in the warm indoors.

Daily from 5.30pm. Dh75 for children under 12; free for children under six. Dh120 per person for groups of 10 or more. La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk

Jamavar (Dh175)

Get a taste of Michelin-starred food for Dh175. Photo: Jamavar

Jamavar, which opened in Dubai in late 2024, earned its first Michelin star in 2025. If you want to give the fine-dining Indian restaurant a try without splashing out, book for the iftar menu. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian options include a selection of starters such as malai prawns and paneer tikka, slow-cooked mains from Mughlai chicken korma to kofta dilkhush and a selection of fragrant biryanis.

Daily 6pm-8pm. Address Residences Opera District, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai

The Talk Restaurant (Dh189)

Enjoy iftar inside or poolside at Movenpick Jumeirah Beach's restaurant. Photo: Movenpick Jumeirah Beach

Indulge in a souq-style buffet, in a poolside setting that promises to be more lavish than in past years. Sip on Arabic tea or Turkish coffee on arrival, then tuck into classic Ramadan dishes, from cold mezzes to start, to hearty mains such as spicy fish harra and aubergine moussaka. There's even a shawarma station.

Sunset until 8.30pm daily. Dh95 for children aged six to 12 years. Twenty per cent discount for Accor members. The Walk, JBR

Sheesh (Dh190)

Enjoy a sea view at Sheesh Restaurant. Photo: Centara Mirage Beach Resort

At Centara Mirage Beach Resort on Dubai Island, iftar will be hosted on Sheesh Restaurant's sea-view rooftop. The buffet-style offering promises to be extensive, featuring Arabic and international cuisine.

From sunset until 10.30pm. Dh95 for children aged six to 12 years. Twenty per cent off advance bookings; buy four and get the fifth free

Fumee (Dh240)

Experience flavours of the Mediterranean–Levant here. Photo: Fumee

Fumee offers the buzz of a New York dining room and a menu that highlights the versatility of the Mediterranean–Levant. This Ramadan, the steakhouse is serving a feast blending traditional iftar fare with its own flame-grilled signature dishes. Starters include olives, labneh finished with hummus and baba ganoush, while mains include slow-cooked lamb shoulder or grilled chicken skewers with roasted vegetables.

From 6pm to 8pm daily. Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road

Shabestan (Dh249)

Iranian restaurant Shabestan opened in 1984. Antonie Robertson/The National

Inside the first five-star hotel in Dubai is Shabetstan, the Iranian restaurant that opened with the hotel in 1984. It's a restaurant worth visiting year-round, and this year's iftar offer might seal the deal if you've put off a visit.

Over Ramadan, the Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognised restaurant will continue to serve dishes from its usual menu, as well as a dedicated set menu throughout the month.

Daily from sunset until 9.30pm. Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Creek

Barfly by Buddha-Bar (Dh250)

Tuck into pan-Asian cuisine with a set menu at Barfly by Buddha-Bar. Photo: Hilton Palm Jumeirah

Make an evening of it at the lively Palm Jumeirah restaurant. Guests can work their way through a set iftar menu featuring Pan-Asian flavours, while soaking in the view over Dubai Marina and enjoying the music and live entertainment.

From sunset until late. Hilton Palm Jumeirah

A La Turca (From Dh275)

The iftar is part of the Routes of Gathering celebrations. Photo: Rixos The Palm, Dubai

Explore a blend of Emirati hospitality with Turkish heritage at this lavish iftar at A La Turca, which takes influences from the journeys of ancient pilgrims. Local favourites and Ramadan staples will be laid out for diners buffet-style, complemented with a range of juices and teas.

From sunset until late. Dh275 on weekdays, Dh299 on weekends. Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites

The Banc (Dh290)

Try signature dishes such as squid with yuzu-gochujang mayo and K-pop chicken glazed in sticky gochujang. Photo: The Banc

Some of The Banc's signature dishes feature on the restaurant's iftar menu, such as squid with yuzu-gochujang mayo and K-pop chicken glazed in sticky gochujang. The London-born Mediterranean-Asian restaurant, which opened in Dubai in June 2025, offers mains of Wagyu burger, grilled salmon with garlic pil-pil, vegetarian pastas, slow-cooked lamb and a range of desserts. Diners can also enjoy one hour of unlimited soft drinks, complimentary dates, home-made soup and a bread basket upon arrival.

Sunset until 9pm daily. Renaissance Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai

Park Hyatt (From Dh335)

Packages start from Dh335. Photo: Park Hyatt Dubai

Visit Park Hyatt's Palm Garden this Ramadan for an iftar setting surrounded by greenery. The set-up is inspired by the traditional majlis, and a live oud player will set the tone for the evening. The food will be served buffet-style, with a series of live cooking stations. Lamb ouzi, fried chicken, samak harra, lamb and shrimp biryani and Malaysian nasi goreng are among the highlights.

Those who sign up for a platinum package (Dh400 per person) will also be served lobster and caviar at their table.

As for desserts, guests will have plenty to choose from, including hot dishes such as umm ali, sticky date pudding and traditional kunafa.

Daily from sunset to 9pm. Dubai Creek