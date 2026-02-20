Iftars in Dubai to suit every budget this Ramadan

This year is the first time in decades that Ramadan in the UAE will fall entirely in winter, making outdoor dining more appealing for those gathering for iftar. Across Dubai, hotels, restaurants and cafes have put together special menus and seasonal offers to mark the holy month.

Here are some to check out.

Kave (Dh130)

For every iftar enjoyed at Kave, a meal will be donated. Photo: Kave Info

Ramadan is as much about community and charity as it is about fasting, which is why Kave's thrice-weekly iftar offering is not one to miss. Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday until March 12, the cafe, boutique and community event space will host zero-waste iftars. Menus will be curated by Haya's Kitchen, the pop-up and supper club that pays tribute to Palestinian cuisine, which made the eatery its permanent home last year.

Tuesdays will offer up chicken and freekeh, Wednesdays kubbeh and shushbarak, and Thursdays beef and eggplant maqloobeh, while mjaddara serves as the vegan alternative throughout. Each iftar also includes soup, salad, and a hot and cold drink. While the soup is vegan, a vegan adjustment for the salad can be requested while booking.

For every meal enjoyed, a meal will be donated. Booking is encouraged to avoid waste. You can stick around for a post-iftar walk around Alserkal Avenue with the community, too.

From 6pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz

Naughty Pizza (Dh149)

Mains include pizza with pecorino cream and buffalo sauce. Photo: Naughty Pizza Info

Naughty Pizza's iftar special has a set menu that includes starters such as slow-cooked beef crocchettone drizzled with truffle honey or black Angus ragu topped with Parmesan. Mains include a signature pizza topped with pecorino cream and spicy buffalo sauce, as well as other pizza and pasta choices. Tiramisu or fried pizza dough balls with pistachio or Nutella sauce will be served for dessert. And of course, dates will be available for breaking fast.

From sunset to 9pm; Vezul Residence, Business Bay

Chival Global Social (Dh149)

Ramadan room packages include complimentary access to the hotel's iftar buffet. Photo: La Ville Hotel & Suites Info

Arabic fare, from hot and cold mezzes to live cooking stations, awaits at this relaxed yet chic iftar spot near Dubai's City Walk. Visitors can head to Chival at La Ville Hotel & Suites and tuck into as much as they like for Dh149, while hotel guests on Ramadan staycation deals can enjoy the daily buffet at no extra cost.

Food aside, the Ramadan spirit is brought to life with themed decor. Diners can enjoy the cool weather in the outdoor seating areas, or relax indoors.

From 5.30pm; Dh75 for children under 12, free for children under six, Dh120 per person for groups of 10 or more; La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk

Wagah Border (Dh159)

The Indian restaurant blends Arabic flavours into its iftar offering. Photo: Wagah Border Info

Dishes at this Ramadan buffet are designed to honour authentic flavours from Arabic and Indian cuisines, as well as international favourites. A selection of Arabic meze dishes includes favourites such as hummus, moutabel, fattoush, and fried eggplant and Indian favourites such as pav bhaji, pani puri and samosa chaat. Mains include options such as Dawood Basha, mutton rogan josh, penne arrabiata and Singapore chicken noodles.

From 6.30pm to 10.30pm; early-bird prices from Dh129; Four Points by Sheraton, Production City

Jamavar (Dh175)

Get a taste of Michelin-starred food at subsidised rates. Photo: Jamavar Info

Jamavar, which opened in Dubai in late 2024, earned its first Michelin star in 2025. If you want to give the fine dining Indian restaurant a try without splashing out, book for the iftar menu. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian options include starters such as malai prawns and paneer tikka, and slow-cooked mains from Mughlai chicken korma and kofta dilkhush to a selection of fragrant biryanis.

From 6pm to 8pm; Address Residences Opera District, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai

The Talk Restaurant (Dh189)

Enjoy a poolside iftar at Movenpick Jumeirah Beach's restaurant. Photo: Movenpick Jumeirah Beach Info

Indulge in a souq-style buffet in a lavish poolside setting. Sip on Arabic tea or Turkish coffee on arrival, then tuck into classic Ramadan dishes, from cold mezzes to hearty mains such as spicy fish harra and aubergine moussaka. There's even a shawarma station.

From sunset to 8.30pm; Dh95 for children aged six to 12 years, 20 per cent discount for Accor members; Movenpick Jumeirah Beach, The Walk on JBR

Sheesh (Dh190)

Enjoy waterfront views from Sheesh restaurant. Photo: Centara Mirage Beach Resort Info

At the family-friendly Centara Mirage Beach Resort, iftar will be hosted on Sheesh restaurant's sea-view rooftop. The buffet-style offering promises to be extensive, featuring Arabic and international cuisine.

From sunset to 10.30pm; Dh95 for children aged six to 12 years; 20 per cent off advance bookings; buy four and get one free; Centara Mirage Beach Resort, Dubai Islands

Canary Beach (Dh200)

The beach club opened on Palm Jumeirah in late 2025. Photo: Canary Beach Info

The newly opened Canary Beach at Club Vista Mare in Palm Jumeirah follows from restaurateur Joey Ghazal's popular Canary Club in JLT. Alongside chilled, California-esque vibes, the beach club is serving its first iftar menu. Start with medjool dates, followed by small bites such as short-rib bao buns and charred toro and spinach salad. Choose between pan-seared salmon and sticky lamb chops for the main course, served with truffle rice and California palm salad, then move on to a fruit platter or pineapple creme brulee for dessert.

From sunset; Palm Jumeirah

Alaya (from Dh220)

Enjoy a set menu from Dh220 that brings together Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavours. Photo: Alaya Info

Head down to DIFC to get a taste of Chef Izu Ani's cuisine with a specially curated menu that's ideal for families and big groups wanting to celebrate together. Expect a blend of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean flavours, with sharing-style dishes such as lentil soup and kibbeh to start, and kunafa-style dessert to finish.

Daily from sunset; set menu from Dh220; group and private iftars from Dh330; Gate Village, DIFC

Fumee (Dh240)

Experience flavours of the Mediterranean–Levant. Photo: Fumee Info

Fumee offers the buzz of a New York dining room and a menu that highlights the versatility of the Mediterranean–Levant. This Ramadan, the steakhouse is serving a feast blending iftar fare with its flame-grilled signature dishes. Starters include olives, labneh with hummus and baba ganoush, while mains include slow-cooked lamb shoulder or grilled chicken skewers with roasted vegetables.

Daily from 6pm to 8pm; Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road

Shabestan (Dh249)

Iranian restaurant Shabestan opened in 1984. Antonie Robertson/The National Info

Inside the first five-star hotel in Dubai is Shabestan, the Iranian restaurant that opened in 1984. It's worth dining at year-round, but this year's iftar offer might seal the deal if you've put off a visit. Over Ramadan, the Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognised restaurant will offer a set menu of Persian delicacies, from kebabs to lamb chops.

From sunset to 9.30pm; Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Creek

Barfly by Buddha-Bar (Dh250)

Pan-Asian cuisine and live entertainment await at Barfly by Buddha-Bar. Photo: Hilton Palm Jumeirah Info

Make an evening of it at the lively Palm Jumeirah restaurant and work your way through a set iftar menu featuring pan-Asian flavours, while soaking in the view over Dubai Marina and enjoying live entertainment.

From sunset; Hilton Palm Jumeirah

Clap (Dh275)

Break fast with a blend of Japanese flavours with Middle Eastern soul at Clap. Photo: Clap Info

Break fast with a blend of Japanese flavours against a Burj Khalifa backdrop. The four-course menu includes signature dishes such as shrimp tempura rolls, lamb rack kimchi and the popular black cod that delicately dissolves in a silky miso glaze. End the evening with a Dubai chocolate-inspired pistachio kataifi.

From sunset to 8.30pm; Gate Village, Dubai International Financial Centre

A La Turca (from Dh275)

The iftar is part of the Rixos's Routes of Gathering celebrations. Photo: Rixos The Palm, Dubai Info

Explore a blend of Emirati hospitality and Turkish heritage at this lavish iftar, which takes influences from the journeys of ancient pilgrims. Local favourites and Ramadan staples will be laid out for diners buffet-style, complemented with a range of juices and teas.

From sunset; Dh275 on weekdays, Dh299 on weekends; Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, Palm Jumeirah

The Banc (Dh290)

The iftar menu includes dishes such as squid with yuzu-gochujang mayo and K-pop chicken in gochujang. Photo: The Banc Info

Some of The Banc's signature dishes feature on the restaurant's iftar menu, such as squid with yuzu-gochujang mayo and K-pop chicken in sticky gochujang. The London-born Mediterranean-Asian restaurant, which opened in Dubai last June, offers mains of Wagyu burger, grilled salmon with garlic pil-pil, vegetarian pastas, slow-cooked lamb and a range of desserts. Diners can also enjoy an hour of unlimited soft drinks, complimentary dates, home-made soup and a bread basket upon arrival.

From sunset to 9pm; Renaissance Hotel, Business Bay

Vera Versilia (Dh295)

Head to the this modern Tuscan eatery for a fresh spin on Ramadan dining. Photo: Vera Versilia Info

Take a trip to Tuscany this Ramadan at this recently opened restaurant near Mall of the Emirates. The iftar menu starts with soup, followed by starters such as creamy burrata and warm octopus salad. Mains include oven-baked sea bass, perfectly seared salmon, herb lamb cutlets and rosemary grilled chicken, while the evening ends with sweet treats such as tiramisu and pistachio gelato.

From sunset to 8pm; Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road

Banyan Tree Dubai Pool & Beach Bar (Dh320)

Iftar on the beach at Banyan Tree. Photo: Banyan Tree Info

Now is the time to make the most of the weather and dine outside. Head to Bluewaters Island throughout the holy month for an iftar on the sandy shores. Banyan Tree's beach and pool bar is putting on a waterside spread that will include a live barbecue station alongside plentiful meze such as red quinoa tabbouleh, smoked eggplant moutabal, lamb kibbeh and spinach fatayer, and a range of traditional Ramadan juices.

From 6pm; Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island

Park Hyatt (from Dh335)

Packages start from Dh335. Photo: Park Hyatt Dubai Info

Visit Park Hyatt's Palm Garden for an iftar amid the greenery. The set-up is inspired by the traditional majlis, and a live oud player will set the tone for the evening. The food will be served buffet-style, with a series of live cooking stations. Lamb ouzi, fried chicken, samak harra, lamb and shrimp biryani and Malaysian nasi goreng are among the highlights.

Those who sign up for a platinum package (Dh400 per person) will also be served lobster and caviar at the table.

As for desserts, guests can choose from Umm Ali, sticky date pudding and kunafa.

From sunset to 9pm; Dubai Creek