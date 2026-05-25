Dozens detained in Dubai over rental disputes freed for Eid Al Adha

More than 50 people jailed over rental disputes in Dubai have been released for Eid Al Adha.

They were freed as a result of the Eid Reunion initiative led by Dubai's Rental Dispute Centre and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment. Outstanding fees of Dh3.5 million ($953,029) have been paid, leading to the release of the 54 inmates.

The payment allowed the group to "reunite with their families and return to their communities in time for Eid celebrations", the two organisations said in a joint statement on Monday. The Eid Reunion initiative aims to support families involved in rental-related cases during the festival, they added.

Last week, UAE Rulers ordered the release of thousands of inmates to mark Eid. President Sheikh Mohamed ordered the release of 956 prisoners, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed also pledged to settle the inmates’ outstanding financial obligations related to the cases for which they were serving sentences.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the release of 836 prisoners, the emirate's media office reported.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, directed the release of 227 prisoners serving sentences in the emirate. The inmates were to be freed after meeting requirements for good conduct.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, pardoned 230 prisoners in honour of Eid. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, approved the release of a number of prisoners, without stating the exact number.

The gesture was made to give pardoned inmates a "chance to start a new life and bring joy to their families", Wam reported.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, announced that 443 prisoners would be freed, to allow them to reunite with their families for the holiday season.

What is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha – which means “festival of the sacrifice” – is the latter of the two Eid holidays celebrated across the Arab world, coming after Eid Al Fitr. Eid Al Adha commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim being asked by God in a dream to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his faith.

As with other religious holidays in the Emirates, it is a time for friends and family to gather, often over meals, and reflect on their lives and faith. It is customary for families who have the means to slaughter a goat or sheep and share the meat with relatives and the less privileged.

Private sector staff in the UAE are to receive a four-day holiday to mark to mark Eid. Employees will be granted leave from Tuesday, May 26, until Friday, May 29, with work to resume on Monday, June 1. The decision was announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.