Dubai inmates to receive virtual Eid visits from families abroad

Dubai Police have announced remote visiting hours during Eid Al Adha, enabling inmates and their families to speak through video conferences.

Brig Salah Buassiba, director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, confirmed that families of male and female inmates, whether residing inside or outside the country, can connect with their loved ones online on the first three days of Eid.

“The service will be available on two slots, from 8am to 12pm and from 2pm to 4pm,” Brig Buassiba said on Sunday.

“Because of the success of the virtual visit since its launch, the force will continue providing it to inmates and their families especially as it enabled inmates to communicate with families inside and outside the country.”

Dubai Police, in collaboration with the General Department of Artificial Intelligence, will provide full logistical support for the calls using electronic devices.

Families of inmates can apply through the Dubai Police smart app, and will receive a text message containing a link and scheduled time for the video call.

“This allows the inmate to join the call via the Dubai Police website using electronic devices provided by the police,” Brig Buassiba said.