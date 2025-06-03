President Sheikh Mohamed orders release of 963 prisoners for Eid Al Adha

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday ordered the release of 963 prisoners across the UAE before the start of Eid Al Adha.

He also pledged to pay the inmates' fines, the state news agency Wam reported.

Pardons are typically offered throughout the year in keeping with the generous spirit of occasions such as Ramadan and Eid Al Adha.

In February, Sheikh Mohamed also ordered the release of 1,295 of prisoners to mark Ramadan.

It comes as employees in the public and private sectors are to be granted leave from Thursday, June 5, to Sunday, June 8, with work resuming on Monday, June 9.

What is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha – which means “festival of the sacrifice” – is the latter of the two Eid holidays celebrated across the Arab world, coming after Eid Al Fitr. Eid Al Adha commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim being asked by God in a dream to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his faith.

As with other religious holidays in the Emirates, it is a time for friends and family to gather, often over meals, and reflect on their lives and faith. It is customary for families who have the means to slaughter a goat or sheep and share the meat with relatives and the less privileged.

