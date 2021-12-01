Ruler of Fujairah visits Sheikh Zayed's tomb on the country's 50th anniversary

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, on Wednesday visited the tomb of Sheikh Zayed, the country's Founding Father, at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi and Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, director of Fujairah Emiri Court.

They prayed for the soul of Sheikh Zayed as the country celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Hamad remembered the country's Founding Father and how the Union was founded under his leadership.

"Today, all the visions have turned into a reality. Dreams do not come easily, and moving towards the future requires patience and work, and the will of men to build nations and leave a remarkable impact across the world," he said.