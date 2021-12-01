National Day 2021 live: UAE celebrates 50th year

Special coverage of Golden Jubilee events across the Emirates

The National
Dec 1, 2021

The UAE's National Day will be extra special this year as it coincides with the country's Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years since the founding of the Emirates.

Official celebrations will be held on December 2, including a theatrical live show and firework displays, and employees from both the public and private sectors will have several days off work.

The weather is predicted to be mainly sunny, ensuring residents can enjoy the public holiday and the various activities taking place.

Visit The National's UAE at 50 page for our curated special coverage and follow our live blog below for the latest updates.

Updated: December 1st 2021, 4:31 AM
UAE At 50National DayCommemoration DayUAE
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE at 50: How technology has revolutionised our personal finances
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi drivers revved up for National Day with dazzling decorative decals
An image that illustrates this article National Day 2021 live: UAE celebrates 50th year
An image that illustrates this article 'An Arab state is born': how the world reacted to the UAE in 1971