National Day 2021 live: UAE celebrates 50th year

The UAE's National Day will be extra special this year as it coincides with the country's Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years since the founding of the Emirates.

Official celebrations will be held on December 2, including a theatrical live show and firework displays, and employees from both the public and private sectors will have several days off work.

The weather is predicted to be mainly sunny, ensuring residents can enjoy the public holiday and the various activities taking place.

