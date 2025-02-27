President Sheikh Mohamed orders release of almost 1,300 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

President Sheikh Mohamed has released 1,295 prisoners across the UAE ahead of Ramadan.
State news agency Wam also said Sheikh Mohamed would waive "any financial obligations incurred as part of the inmates’ sentences".
"The initiative reflects the UAE President’s commitment to offering inmates a fresh start, alleviating the hardships faced by their families, and fostering stability within their households and the local community," read a statement on Wam.
"It also aims to bring joy to their loved ones during this blessed occasion."
Ramadan is expected to begin on Saturday, March 1, across the Arab world, an astronomy centre in Abu Dhabi has said.
The International Astronomical Centre announced last week that most Muslim countries will seek to observe the new crescent moon, heralding the start of the holy month on Friday, February 28.
Last year, more than 2,600 inmates from correctional and penal facilities in the UAE were allowed to walk free ahead of the holy month.
