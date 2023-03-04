President Sheikh Mohamed meets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

President Sheikh Mohamed has met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Ms Meloni to the UAE and the leaders witnessed the signing of several agreements.

They discussed ways to build a strategic partnership between their countries, especially in the economic, investment and trade sectors.

They also talked about renewable energy, clean technologies and sustainable development, and how to address important issues such as climate change and food security.

"Today I was pleased to welcome the Prime Minister of Italy to the UAE," Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter.

"We discussed opportunities to further develop relations between our two countries and witnessed the signing of several agreements aimed at fostering collaboration and sustainable economic growth."

Sheikh Mohamed and Ms Meloni also reviewed several regional and international developments, state news agency Wam reported.

They emphasised the importance of dialogue and prioritising diplomatic solutions and co-operation to address various crises and enhance stability.

Sheikh Mohamed also expressed his hope that Italy would be an influential presence at this year's Cop28 climate summit in the UAE, Wam reported.

Italy has said it expects green energy exports to the Emirates to grow over the next decade as the UAE's energy strategy and its push to achieve net-zero goals open new avenues of business.

Italian companies have exported €75 million ($85.7 million) in the first six months of 2021, an 11 per cent increase from 2020 and 4 per cent rise from the first half of 2019.

Italy is the fourth-largest renewables industry components provider for the UAE.