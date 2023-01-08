Sharjah Ruler views progress at extraordinary desert farm

A patch of Sharjah that was barren desert two months ago is set to produce wheat to boost local food production.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, visited the farm in Mleiha on Sunday to witness the transformation.

In late November, he threw wheat seeds into the dry, brown ground as he gave the project the go-ahead.

The farm — which is about the size of 500 football pitches — is now a green oasis thanks to agricultural technology and intensive irrigation.

Sheikh Sultan "praised the work done in a short period, which complements the vision of Sharjah in enhancing food security and opening the doors to other projects that would benefit the region", news agency Wam said.

Sheikh Sultan was briefed on plans to expand wheat cultivation in the region and the continuing experiments that are taking place.

The area is irrigated using a reservoir 13km away. The station uses six large suction pumps with a capacity of up to 60,000 cubic metres of water per day, which is fed to the site.

Weather and soil conditions are monitored by AI-based systems, ensuring the water is not used wastefully.

Sharjah's government plans to expand the farm.

The project will be completed in three phases, with the next focusing on an area of 880 hectares next year. The third phase will reach its completion on an area of 1,400 hectares in 2025.

Global wheat shortages affected countries across the globe last year, linked to the war between Ukraine and Russia, two of the world's biggest suppliers of crops and produce.

The UAE, which imports about 80 per cent of its food, is using technology and investing heavily to boost food security. Overall, the Middle East and North Africa imports at least half of its food.

From 'red gold' saffron grown in vertical farms to rice paddies that resemble those of southern India, nationwide efforts to build up local food sources are increasing.

Traditional Emirati farmers are getting involved, producing fruits such as guava and papaya and even pineapple.