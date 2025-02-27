Ramadan 2025: UAE consumers plan to avoid excess and shop with purpose

Ghyna Kabbara, a Lebanese expat in the UAE, plans to move away from abundance and embrace sustainability for Ramadan this year as residents increasingly exercise restraint in solidarity with their peers <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/24/middle-east-israel-lebanon-attack/" target="_blank">suffering in conflict zones</a>. “I used to see <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/good-deeds-and-getting-closer-to-allah-are-key-1.461278" target="_blank">Ramadan as a season of excess</a>: overflowing tables, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/environment/ramadan-food-waste-hotels-and-restaurants-urged-to-cut-back-on-lavish-displays-and-leftovers-1.863158" target="_blank">lavish iftars</a> and impulse shopping while fasting,” the PR director and content creator says. “But now I see Ramadan through a different lens. It’s not just about <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2022/05/24/how-to-cut-back-on-your-everyday-expenses-to-beat-inflation/" target="_blank">cutting down on unnecessary purchases</a> but redefining generosity, not by how much we serve, but by how consciously we consume. For me, that means making more intentional choices: <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/shoppers-urged-to-choose-local-produce-in-ramadan-sales-push-1.730694" target="_blank">choosing local over imported</a>, supporting seasonal produce and resisting the urge to overbuy. “It’s about ensuring nothing goes to waste. That’s why I’m drawn to initiatives that embrace this shift, from farm-to-table choices to thoughtfully curated iftars that prioritise local ingredients and minimise waste.” Consumers in the UAE are expected to spend $10 billion in the retail sector during Ramadan this year, a 9 per cent year-on-year growth, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants. Sectors closely linked to Ramadan, such as food services, retail and travel, are expected to see the highest increase in spending, the consultancy says. Family outings and social dining experiences will drive increased demand. Ramadan-specific shopping behaviour, such as gifting, exclusive collections and increased grocery purchases, will also fuel growth. Led by the expat population, travel intent – both domestic and international – is high, Redseer data shows. Consumer willingness to spend more has risen 5 per cent annually on the UAE’s positive economic outlook, according to Abhishek Rajput, engagement manager at Redseer. Greater willingness to spend is also reflected in consumers’ decision-making, which is shifting away from price as the pressure on their wallets has eased due to slower growth in the rental index and inflation compared to last year, he says. Shopping during Ramadan is expected to be channel-agnostic, Mr Rajput adds, with 64 per cent of consumers planning to shop through both online and offline. Ms Kabbara says recent geopolitical events in the region are driving a shift in Ramadan spending patterns this year. She describes it as “a hesitation before reaching for a product, a recalibration of what feels necessary, and a deeper awareness of who I am supporting, the brands I choose, the businesses I sustain, the impact of every purchase”. “This Ramadan, I find myself choosing differently … I see it happening in the UAE, too. People are thinking differently, consuming more consciously and making choices with greater awareness,” she says. “I focus on supporting businesses that value care over convenience. Beyond food, I am shifting small habits. Choosing what lasts. Letting go of what is unnecessary. Giving with intention.” Echoing her thoughts, Haneen Dabain, co-founder of UAE price comparison portal Pricena.com, says recent regional events will have a similar impact on consumers’ Ramadan spending patterns to last year. Many shoppers will choose local brands over products from countries or companies associated with conflicts, in solidarity with people affected, she says. “Expats are increasingly using Instagram shops and social media influencers to discover and shop for Ramadan essentials, such as modest fashion, handcrafted Eid gifts, and organic dates. Local and home-grown businesses are relying more and more on social media to showcase their products and promote exclusive Ramadan collections, highlighting offers and exclusive discount codes,” she adds. “Additionally, pop-up markets have seen a growing interest during Ramadan, as they offer unique and handmade products from local businesses, small fashion brands, and organic food providers. More expats are choosing to support these businesses over international brands in response to the current geopolitical conflict.” Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching, says recent geopolitical events have increased economic uncertainty for some, which can result in more cautious spending. Others may spend more because they wish to celebrate and focus on joy during hard times. “For many, there is a heightened awareness of the need for financial security, which may encourage a more focused and intentional budgeting and prioritisation of essentials over luxury purchases,” Ms Glynn says. “Over the years, I’ve observed a shift in how expats in the UAE approach Ramadan spending. Previously, there was a stronger tendency toward lavish iftars, frequent social gatherings, and impulse spending on gifts and new purchases. While this still happens, there’s now a growing awareness of financial wellness, and more people are setting spending limits, seeking discounts, and planning ahead for Ramadan expenses. “One notable change is the increasing preference for home-cooked meals instead of expensive restaurant iftars. I've noticed many are also prioritising donations and community giving over material purchases.” Set a budget in advance, Ms Glynn suggests. Before Ramadan begins, list your expected expenses, including groceries, iftars, gifts and donations. Allocate an amount you are comfortable with and stick to it. Remember what it cost last year and plan accordingly, she says. Ms Dabain advises shoppers to always double-check discounts and compare prices on platforms to ensure they are legitimate. A great way to prevent impulse buys is to wait a few hours before finalising your purchase, she adds. When shopping on a website or app for the first time, look for first-purchase discounts or exclusive app-only offers. Another tip is to leave items in your cart for a day or two. Stores often send discount codes to encourage you to complete your purchase. Ms Glynn encourages smart shopping for groceries. “Plan meals in advance and buy in bulk to take advantage of Ramadan promotions. Avoid overbuying, which often leads to food waste,” she says. “Be intentional with iftars. While it’s tempting to dine out frequently, home-cooked meals can be just as special and significantly more budget-friendly. If dining out, look for early-bird discounts or group deals. “Give within your means. Charity and giving are central to Ramadan, but it's important to ensure they align with your financial situation. There are many ways to give back, including volunteering or contributing time instead of money.” She also suggests planning gifts thoughtfully. Instead of buying expensive presents, consider meaningful yet budget-friendly alternatives such as home-made treats, personalised gifts, or even quality time with loved ones. “Keep track of your expenses throughout the month,” Ms Glynn says. “This will help you stay accountable and avoid unnecessary purchases. It will also help you prepare better for next year.”